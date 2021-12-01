‘I know you think you’re helping when you do this’: Restaurant worker shares what ‘helpful’ customers are doing wrong

A TikToker posted a video of a pet peeve they’ve come across while working as a bartender and server.
In the video, the worker, @porcupinejones, records a basket that most likely had fries in it along with three ramekins that had condiments in them. They pick up the three ramekins that are stacked on top of one another and say, “I know you think you’re helping when you do this, but please fucking stop doing this.”
The video was captioned “Sincerely, every person who has ever worked in a restaurant.” It received over 6.5 million views and over 675,000 likes in the two days since it was posted.
While the video quickly went viral, the comments have since been turned off.
The Daily Dot reached out to @porcupinejones but did not immediately receive a response.
