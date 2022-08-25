Sofia Gomez accuses ex XOBrooklynne of sexual assault

TikToker Sofia Gomez has accused ex Brooklynne Webb, also known as XOBrooklynne, of sexual assault.

Gomez, who has more than 5.6 million followers on TikTok, posted a video titled “Explanation” on Wednesday, and claims that multiple times over the course of one night, Webb, 18, “tried to do things with me while I told her ‘no’ and ‘stop’ and that I just wanted to sleep.” Gomez says she ended things with Webb “a few days later, when I realized what had happened.”

Gomez, 20, says that she posted the TikTok because she doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt. Earlier this week she posted a video about the relationship being “over,” but didn’t expand on the details. She also posted an acoustic song and commented, “I really do wish I could tell you guys that this isn’t about Brooklynne but it is.”

Webb, who has more than 10.8 million followers on TikTok, has not publicly addressed the allegation. But many of her and Gomez’s fans are urging her to do so, via their own videos and in the comments of Webb’s most recent TikTok.

Webb rose to popularity for her princess persona and videos about body positivity, but she’s also been divisive: Earlier this year she was accused of cultural appropriation after cutting off a hair extension.

We reached out to Webb and Gomez for comment.

Today’s top stories