Olivia Munn’s ‘love and support’ tweet to John Mulaney resurfaces as a meme to thirst on celebrity crushes

The bizarre scrutiny over John Mulaney’s love life took yet another turn this week. After his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Munn was snapped by paparazzi with what appeared to be a baby bump, the comedian appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to confirm both the relationship and the pregnancy. He also provided a rough timeline of his separation from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, stints in rehab, and romance with Munn to ostensibly silence all the amateur sleuths on the internet.

Unfortunately, though not unpredictably, the talk show appearance did little to quell the endless discourse. And now people are honing in on a tweet from Olivia Munn to Mulaney from Dec. 21, 2020, which has become an admittedly pretty amusing meme.

At the time, it was reported that Mulaney had just checked into a Pennsylvania rehab to seek help for his drug and alcohol addiction. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” tweeted Munn, shortly after the news broke.

Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️ — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) December 22, 2020

What a nice message of encouragement from a friend! Certainly, nothing that people would be dissecting at extreme length months and months later.

At any rate, when the tweet once again resurfaced this week, people began retweeting Munn to send love and support to other random celebrities, hoping that they too, could manifest their own celebrity crushes.

Sending SO MUCH love and support to Pedro Pascal. You got this. ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/Gb1GdvkxVR — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 10, 2021

Sending SO MUCH love and support to Ana de Armas. You got this. ❤️💋 https://t.co/JeAhrAFhBC — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) September 10, 2021

Ok worth a shotSENDING SOOO MUCH LOVE AND SUPPORT TO DEV PATEL https://t.co/tJYn1M25yq — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) September 10, 2021

Sending SO MUCH love and support to Danny Devito. You got this. ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/tYzo2f2UF1 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 10, 2021

Sending SO MUCH love and support to Laura Dern. You got this ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/NMErGW47l3 — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) September 10, 2021

But as lovely as it sounds to hook up with Ana de Armas or, uh, Danny DeVito, others had even loftier aspirations. Some people began retweeting Munn to put their dreams into the world about acquiring cash, the perfect apartment, or just an emotionally available partner.

Sending SO MUCH love and support to $1 million. You got this. ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/yzQWFg4htD — CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) September 10, 2021

Sending SO MUCH love and support to a sunny rent-stabilized apartment with in-unit laundry that allows dogs. You got this. ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/LgeYDc0Ldo — Nancy Coleman (@nancylcoleman) September 10, 2021

Sending SO MUCH love and support to an ambient music boyfriend who wears black clothes and likes techno raves and is emotionally available and goes to therapy and is filthy in the right ways https://t.co/LnkvvnBF8Y — meagan (ambient music girlfriend) 🥀 (@meaganrosae) September 10, 2021

Sending SO MUCH love and support to my bank account. you got this! ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/hnA6EgdQXq — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) September 10, 2021

Obviously, there’s a bigger conversation to be had about parasocial relationships here, whether romanticizing a celebrity’s personal life or thirsting on strangers on the internet. But on the other hand, if it worked for Olivia Munn, then why not?

