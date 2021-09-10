Upcoming CBS competition ‘The Activist’ gets a ‘no’ from the internet

On Thursday, a premiere date for new CBS competition series The Activist was announced. It’s set to star Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough as hosts, and pairs six activists with public figures working for environmental, educational, or health causes, in an effort to make “real” change.

And it immediately didn’t sit right with a lot of people.

“Not America’s Next Top Activist,” said @WrittenByHanna.

Not America’s Next Top Activist 😭😭 https://t.co/YiJY0hGZzw — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) September 9, 2021

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas: “I only have one black Instagram square in my hands…” https://t.co/2B9jhuF5JH pic.twitter.com/DsDib3v9Cd — Zack Knoll (@zackknoll_) September 10, 2021

This is the final show you have to defeat to win “America’s Next Top Colonizer” https://t.co/8K0BrxgOos — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) September 9, 2021

There’s no real sense of what this show will be like, or whether it will mirror other competition shows, or why it exists at all. But the “competition” part certainly sits in direct opposition to the spirit of activism. Adding to that icky feeling: Contestants will apparently be judged by their “online engagement” and “social metrics,” according to a press release. The series also reportedly culminates at the G20 summit, where activists and protesters are typically treated much differently than the world leaders attending.

“So it’s literal performative activism?” said @outpaigeous.

So it's literal performative activism? https://t.co/Gld9pboDxY — Paige H (@outpaigeous) September 9, 2021

The hosts also received criticism: People pointed to the fact that Hough wore blackface in 2013 as one reason why she shouldn’t be involved (as well as whatever happened here), and Chopra was called out for her political views and relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“the activist” and this is deadass one of the hosts? https://t.co/aNji3CCEl2 pic.twitter.com/YSlRJ4lDX7 — rose (@russodelos) September 9, 2021

This the same Priyanka Chopra who invited genocidal fascist dictator Modi to her wedding? https://t.co/xULzew4f4v — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) September 9, 2021

The series is set to premiere Oct. 22.