Man rates girlfriend 4/10—as she’s standing right behind him in viral TikTok

The internet is full of cripplingly cringey moments, but a recent TikTok from user @rafreacts3 might top them all.

The account belongs to Raphael Aghahan, a YouTuber specializing in prank videos who’s since made a name for himself on TikTok. In perhaps his most awkward video to date, the British content creator stops a man on the street and asks him to rate a model on a scale of one to 10—while his girlfriend watches from nearby.

The girlfriend lurks silently in the background as Aghahan presents her boyfriend with an image to rate. The boyfriend gives the Instagram model—of the tiny and blonde variety—a 10 out of 10, noting that “she’s wife material.”

Then the man admits to having a girlfriend, and Aghahan asks the man to rate his partner on the same scale. He gives his girlfriend a measly four out of 10, before saying that she’s nothing more than “a quick beat [hookup] and that’s it.” The eavesdropping girlfriend looks taken aback as Aghahan calls the man “rude” and informs him that he’s been had.

“What would you do if I told you your girlfriend was right behind you,” he asks, delight clear in his voice. The man is in the midst of insisting that she can’t be behind him when his girlfriend rounds on him, smacking him soundly upside the head as the video concludes.

Aghahan promised a “part two” posted to his Instagram, but the page appears to be down. Thankfully, following several requests from commenters, he posted a brief second video to his TikTok later that same day. Part two is even briefer than part one, simply providing a brief recap before launching into the girlfriend’s full reaction.

After furiously stating that her boyfriend rated her “a four out of 10” and asking if he’s “joking,” the woman steps up and gives her (hopefully former) boyfriend another slap across the face. It sends the man reeling, and concludes a short followup.

In the comments, people lambasted the boyfriend for falling into what many saw as an obvious trap and complimented the girlfriend’s looks and reaction.

“She is gorgeous and deserves so much better than him,” one person wrote.

Another noted that “he is like a 0/10,” adding that “he is lucky she even gave him the time of day.”

Other users gave the girlfriend similar ratings, though many dinged her score by several points over her chunky brown shoes. A few commenters were fans, but for the most part, people seemed to agree that “she’s a 9.5 but her shoes make her a 4.”

The thoroughly objectifying comments were interrupted by frequent claims that the video was staged. Considering the “girlfriend” appears in numerous other videos on Aghahan’s page, these claims appear to be accurate.

Staged or not, however, the video delivers a heaping dose of cringe.

Aghahan could not be reached for comment.

H/T Indy100