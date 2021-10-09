TikToker Khaby Lame says he lost Instagram followers after posting anti-racist message

TikTok star Khaby Lame claims he lost followers after he posted an anti-racist message to his Instagram.

The 21-year-old, whose full name is Khabane Lame, is TikTok’s second-biggest creator with 115 million followers. (Charli D’Amelio, the creator with the largest following on the app, has 125.7 million followers.) The Senegalese-Italian TikToker amassed a large following for making fun of viral trends on the app with a blank expression.

On his Instagram story last month, however, Lame posted a message reading: “Say no to racism.” And on Wednesday, screenshots published by Dexerto reveal that Lame received comments from people who unfollowed him as a result.

Khaby Lame/Instagram

“I don’t mind guys,” he said in a follow-up post, per Dexerto. “We are almost in 2022 and people still use racism because they have nothing to do in their life. Be happy, follow your dream and try to save the planet.”

Lame went on to say “you can also unfollow me,” because he doesn’t “care about the numbers.”

“I care about your hearts!” he said. “If you do think of something new, do it right and in a positive way.” He later posted a link to a fundraiser, raising money for one of his young fans who has stage 4 cancer, Dexerto reports.

It’s unclear how many followers Lame lost because of his post, but it doesn’t appear to have impacted his audience too much. According to Social Blade, he’s only grown his Instagram presence since September and currently has 48.6 million followers.

