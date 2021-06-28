‘People are still questioning if fatphobia exists?’: People call out device that magnetically locks your jaw shut

There’s a reason why weight loss is a multi-billion-dollar industry, as no shortage of fad diets from Kardashian-stamped tummy teas to keto nutrition plans can attest. But researchers in the U.K. have now come up with a weight loss device so absurdly archaic that it involves magnetically locking the user’s jaw so they can only consume a liquid diet.

Magnets! Yeah, bitch, magnets! The “DentalSlim Diet Control” was created by a team of University of Otago researchers as an “intra-oral device” that affixes magnets to the upper and lower back teeth. It prevents the wearer from being able to open their mouth more than two millimeters, so they must adhere to a liquid diet. But at the same time, it allows the wearer to talk and breathe freely—and can be released in the case of an emergency.

Otago and UK researchers have developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic: an intra-oral device that restricts a person to a liquid diet. Read more: https://t.co/eLhXwipiqs pic.twitter.com/Of6v3uvVbX — University of Otago (@otago) June 28, 2021

Professor Paul Brunton, the lead researcher on the projects, claims that the device will be “an effective, safe, and affordable tool” for battling the global obesity epidemic. Rather than a fad diet, the team sees it as a tool for those who need to quickly drop weight before surgery, such as bariatric.

The practice of jaw wiring as a diet fad is not unprecedented. Heck, Tami from The Real World: Los Angeles even had it done while she was on the show! After rising in popularity in the ’80s, however, jaw wiring sort of fell out of fashion for obvious reasons. Though Brunton and his team say that the thing that sets their device apart is that it eliminates the risk of literally choking to death from vomiting, haven’t we as a society … moved past this?

Sure, trends from the ’80s and ’90s seem to be in a constant state of regeneration, but this seems like one that we can firmly leave in the past with waterbeds and god knows what else.

And as the University of Otago’s tweet announcing the jaw-locking device began to go viral, people on Twitter began expressing their shock and horror. As many have pointed out, there seems to be a certain degree of fatphobia involved to take such extreme measures for weight loss.

The marriage between fatphobia and capitalism is so funny because they are literally repackaging and selling a tailor-made eating disorder back to the general public; and since Western countries in particular have *thriving* diet industries, mfs will still eat it up. https://t.co/NJMorPIenj — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) June 28, 2021

When your society hates fat people so much you literally attach magnets to their teeth to force them to a liquid diet to survive. https://t.co/go3k8zhJeV — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 28, 2021

Inside me are two wolves. One believes that implementing self control in an external locus is the best hope for vast swathes of the human race



The other believes that bluetooth enable electromagnet orthodontic implants will allow technocrats to remote-lock your jaw using the AI https://t.co/7CBwveRAW9 — Zero HP Lovecraft (@0x49fa98) June 28, 2021

there is no global obesity epidemic. obesity is an arbitrary designation dependent on the BMI, which is not applicable to most of the global population for many reasons.



the reality is more people die from hunger than "obesity" even in the UK. Where is the funding towards that? https://t.co/m1dimUV4lg — Sebastián (@EmojiPapi) June 28, 2021

Others were less restrained with their criticism, such as Imani Gandy. “What the shit is this?” Gandy wrote, perhaps saying it best. “A chastity belt for your mouth??”

What the shit is this? a chastity belt for your mouth?? https://t.co/cMMomJwNZy — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 28, 2021

They literally want to wire people’s mouths shut to avoid gaining weight and people are still questioning if fatphobia exists? https://t.co/S8UalZZODG — cheating with integrity. (@Bassdots) June 28, 2021

I’m straight up gonna murder https://t.co/DuTXNxHOyY — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 28, 2021

This doesn’t sit right with me. At all. https://t.co/BHZYHD1rG2 — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) June 28, 2021

You and us both. The odds that people don’t abuse this thing seem slim to nil. A fool and their money may soon be parted, as the saying goes, but magnetically locking your jaw shut is priceless??

