Bill de Blasio wearing sunglasses.

@drmistercody/Twitter

Bill de Blasio accidentally tweeted a pic that shows him checking out a woman’s chest

New Yorkers noticed a racy detail in the reflection of the mayor's glasses.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Published Jun 28, 2021   Updated Jun 28, 2021, 1:48 pm CDT

Ever since he reached lame-duck status—and with the coronavirus pandemic receding in New York City—Mayor Bill de Blasio seems to be having the time of this life. He’s wearing a Brooklyn Nets jersey to work, eating pizza at press conferences, and seemingly subtly checking out the racks of his constituents.

Featured Video Hide

Although that last one apparently was a touch too far.

Advertisement Hide

In a tweet he’s since deleted, de Blasio said the future of New York was so bright, he had to wear sunglasses.

But some Twitter users swiftly noted that he wasn’t exactly staring into New York in 2030, but rather the chest of a woman across from him.

Advertisement Hide

De Blasio then tried again with something a little less horny, but no less jaunty. However, internet users were not allowing him to forget it in the replies.

New York City’s mayoral election takes place on Nov. 2. While a Democratic candidate for the ballot has not yet been finalized, Eric Adams is currently leading in the primary vote totals.

This week’s top technology stories

‘Spotify is aiding and abetting abusers’: Users call out streaming music giant for lacking a block feature
How South Carolina became a troubling new hub for QAnon
Biden cut funding for his broadband push—will it be enough to close the digital divide?
Trump hotel purposely spiked prices to keep out QAnon supporters, hacked police data reveals
Hacked police data reveal Boogaloo Boy ‘target’ list on eve of Biden inauguration
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 28, 2021, 11:37 am CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci