FKA twigs is being called out online for including what critics are saying is blackface in her latest music video.

The video for “thank you song” features the English musician entering a double-decker bus. She eventually sits next to and leans on a man dressed in black, who is portrayed by Michele Zan; she says that he’s portraying a mythological creature. As far as music videos go, it’s more low-key.

But some viewers took issue with the way that Zan, a light-skinned Black man, has his skin darkened to make it appear that his skin is black. His costume made some question what he’s supposed to be, with some questioning if the costume is racist as well.

@anania00 why would she put him in black face😭😭😭 this looks real bad for me rn ♬ original sound – annie

Some called for FKA twigs to take the video down or apologize.

i know for a fact FKA twigs did not put a lightskin man, in black paint, in a gorilla outfit, in the BACK OF THE BUS???? 😭😭😭😭😭 — anania (@Anania00) May 7, 2022

I love FKA Twigs but I can’t defend her on this. There’s no way she didn’t understand the optics of having a big black man representing her demons when she faced emotional and physical abuse from white men.

Babes it’s not a good look. This song deserved better. — downatthemenofmusicBUSINESSconference ✨ (@Monet_GayHaan) May 7, 2022

FKA twigs is not too esoteric or ethereal that her silly ass can't take that offensive ass shit down and apologize. — Rafael (@TELEXDesignCo) May 6, 2022

FKA twigs, this is disappointing AF. This guy is a light-skinned Black man painted dark to represent a "demon," a concept reinforcing colorism. https://t.co/fCilorOBNi — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) May 6, 2022

Others offered the alternative of casting someone with dark skin for the music video, but that could still lend itself to falling into racist tropes.

tw: colorism, blackface



Replacing that guy with a dark-skinned man is not the answer… the concept FKA Twigs is still pushing is that dark skin = monstrous, demonic. But on top of that, she chose to put someone in blackface. — zephyr (@thewestwinding) May 7, 2022

people are saying she should’ve hired a darkskin man for this role but even if miss fka twigs did hire a darkskin man for this role, that would still be odd having a darkskin Black man dressed up as a gorilla (?) or centaur for her video. https://t.co/dXUhdCidYD — selling sunset music supervisor (@deihanna24) May 6, 2022

According to an Instagram Stories post from FKA twigs, the other person (portrayed by Michele Zan) in the music video is a her “guardian angel and mythological protector.” In that post breaking down some of the music video’s symbolism, FKA twigs explained that she often imagines her “protectors as magical figures, animals and birds that derive from greek mythology and fables (she) loved as a child.”

“The mythological figure in thank you song represents the strength warmth and reassurance that i have needed to deal with my demons the last couple years of my life,” she wrote. “He looks over and protects me on my lonely journey home.”

FKA twigs explains the symbolic figure in the ‘thank you song’ mv – via insta stories pic.twitter.com/qcXFXTcerg — FKA twigs updates (@FKAfeed) May 8, 2022

She noted that the metallic sparkle in the character’s skin “is in reference to his otherworldly presence that cannot be found or replicated in human form.”

One person pointed out the costume’s similarities to Pan (a Greek deity) in the video.

Pan, is a greek deity of sort — Either way you all are over reacting. There’s other shit to be mad at. Twigs is too good and y’all are forsure the issue 🥲 pic.twitter.com/AUBmxLOq9d — saam (@slaterwiliams) May 8, 2022

The Daily Dot has reached out to FKA twigs’ representatives for comment.

Today’s top stories