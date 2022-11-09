‘Sounds like how he rewrote Tesla’: TikToker jokes that Elon Musk wanted Twitter TV series to include him

“So I am breaking an NDA again,” Dylan Guerra (@dilbertreigns) says in a recent TikTok, in which he jokingly claims that a TV series he worked on about Twitter was sidelined by its new owner, Elon Musk.

In the TikTok, which has more than 150,000 views, Guerra, a playwright, jests that he was brought on “in the development phase,” and claims the show was going to be about the “history of Twitter,” focused on founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone, Evan Williams, and Noah Glass.

When they were in pre-production, he says Musk sent an email to the production company, “saying that we were no longer allowed to make the series.”

There hasn’t been an announcement about a Twitter TV series, and that timeline doesn’t add up. However, since Musk took over Twitter, people have been joking about it being the platform’s “season finale.”

Guerra has a habit of doing parody TikToks (that are not labeled parody) about Hollywood film jobs: He claimed he broke another NDA in September, revealing a previously undisclosed tidbit about Shia LaBeouf and USB drives as Don’t Worry Darling was in pre-production. That TikTok got more than 2.7 million views, but in a follow-up, he and some of the commenters let on that it was made up. Guerra often switches up his “jobs,” from “USB runner” to “craft services liaison” to “celebrity odorist.”

“He said that he would reinvest if we rewrote the series to be about him,” Guerra says in the TikTok. “And not about him buying Twitter. He said if we rewrote it as if he helped create Twitter with those four men. And he even used words like ‘the multiverse,’ and cited Marvel.”

The Marvel bit should have been the big red flag, though Musk is enough of a narcissist that it sounds believable. “Sounds like how he rewrote tesla,” said one commenter, referencing how Musk became the public face of Tesla though he is not an original founder.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has made a series of impulsive decisions around content moderation, product, and the employment of Twitter engineers, scaring away many advertisers.

We reached out to Guerra for comment via email.