Twitter employees are sleeping on the floor of their offices after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, according to a tweet from an employee.

An employee at Twitter, @evanstnlyjones, shared a picture last night of his boss with a sleeping bag and pillow, wearing an eye mask.

“When you need something from your boss at elon twitter,” he said.

When you need something from your boss at elon twitter pic.twitter.com/hfArXl5NiL — evan (@evanstnlyjones) November 2, 2022

The employee, Esther Crawford, works in “early stage products” according to her Twitter bio. When the photo made the rounds, she said that was just supporting her team by staying there all night.

“When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork,” she said in a thread. “I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it’s important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked. I work with amazingly talented & ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1wk into a massive business & cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions: product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc. We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork — a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps.”

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

Other users reminisced about the times they pulled all-nighters in their tech jobs or said that it didn’t seem that too bad to work at Twitter compared to some other jobs.

“I fondly remember pulling all nighters with my team in the early days. It created such strong bonds and memories. It’s exhilarating to be part of something meaningful that takes every inch of you to achieve. Well done,” one user wrote.

“This honestly doesn’t seem oppressive to me. I’ve slept on concrete before in the Army knowing I wouldn’t be going home to my family the following night(s) either. If @elonmusk gave me an opportunity to work at Twitter, I would gladly take it,” another user said, seeming to miss that the Twitter employees weren’t complaining.

Some users pointed out that Musk is rumored to be cutting half of Twitter’s staff and that people will be fired soon anyway.

“It was announced yesterday that there will be 3500 layoffs at Twitter, maybe more. People like this will do all the ‘pick me’ behaviours and get canned anyway, so what’s it all for? Dotcom people sleeping in the office needs to stay in the past,” one person said.

It’s been a tumultuous week since Musk finalized his Twitter purchase. Twitter is rumored to be launching a paid version of the verification badge as soon as Monday. Musk also cleaned house when he took over last Thursday by purging the executive staff, including one of Twitter’s biggest free speech advocates.