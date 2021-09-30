‘Ellen Pompeo talked to him like he was the help’: People react to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress’ fight with Denzel Washington

On the debut episode of her new podcast, actress Ellen Pompeo recalled a story: When Denzel Washington directed a 2016 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo says he “went nuts on me,” after she allegedly improvised a line of dialogue and directed another actor during one emotional scene.

The first guest on Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo was Grey’s Anatomy co-star Patrick Dempsey, who, according to a new unauthorized tell-all, was known for “terrorizing the set.” Pompeo goes on to say that while she has the “utmost respect” for Washington, she responded to him apparently asserting himself as the director by saying, “Listen, motherfucker, this is my show.”

Pompeo also revealed that Washington was brought on to direct when she was considering leaving the show and Grey’s Anatomy executive producer/director Debbie Allen was trying to keep her “interested” and knew she was a “huge fan.” So that made the fact that she later called Washington a “motherfucker” for trying to direct—and confronted his wife about it when she came to set—extra telling.

Bruh. “Washington, director of Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters, and Fences, has steered clear of the small screen ever since—never directing another episode of TV.” — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 30, 2021

While Pompeo obviously thought she was telling a positive story about how “passionate and fiery” actors are, embarrassment was a more prevalent reaction on Twitter. People brought up past instances in which Pompeo, who is married to producer Chris Ivery, used her relationship with a Black man to leverage out-of-touch opinions about race or privilege. In a 2011 appearance on The View, she questioned whether we still need Black colleges and universities or the NAACP Image Awards because we’ve moved beyond “separation.”

“She regularly swings back and forth between being an ‘ally’ and being a regular problematic white lady with Black children,” said ReignOfApril.

Timeline removing Meredith Grey's spleen with a dirty spoon for her comments about Denzel. She regularly swings back and forth between being an "ally" and being a regular problematic white lady with Black children. #NoHaircut pic.twitter.com/eW7duZFHAw — April (@ReignOfApril) September 30, 2021

Denzel Washington is an Oscar winner. One of the most accomplished and gifted actors of all time. A legend.



And Ellen Pompeo talked to him like he was the help.



But white people don't understand why we talk about them the way we do. pic.twitter.com/r4VZMCSlQz — Sam from Delacroix, LA (@Kennymack1971) September 30, 2021

One time, James Baldwin gave me some writing advice and I said "THIS IS MY COLUMN, MOTHERFUCKER!"



j/k I'd never do that.



This tweet is about Ellen Pompeo. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 30, 2021

There were comparisons to other white actors sharing stories they could have kept to themselves, like Matt Damon admitting he only recently stopped using a homophobic slur.

BREAKING NEWS: ellen pompeo has joined matt damon and liam neeson on the cast of “white celebs oversharing information that they think makes them look good but does the exact opposite” — hb (@dumbthotticuss) September 30, 2021

It’s not clear if Pompeo started the podcast because of the new tell-all, in which it’s insinuated that Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jerrika Hinton abruptly left the show in 2017 because of her, and that Isaiah Washington was initially denied Dempsey’s role because Pompeo didn’t want a Black love interest while she was also dating a Black man (Ivery).

The memes succinctly illustrated Pompeo’s power-grab-as-flex. Several people called her a “Karen” and others said she had “girlboss” energy.

Denzel Washington: Ellen can you move slightly to the left..



Ellen Pompeo : DO YOU KNOW WHO TF I AM?! This is MY SET! THIS IS MY SHOW pic.twitter.com/zduokIDJ6A — raveen marie ☕️✨ (@xoraveen) September 30, 2021

I don’t know if Ellen Pompeo revealing that she yelled at Oscar Winning Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy is the flex she thought it would be. She seems like a Karen, and if I hear her say one more time she’s married to a Black man and has Black kids… pic.twitter.com/rYF3ivkx32 — 🩺sassenach 🎃 (@omwill3) September 30, 2021

Denzel Washington: Hey folks I’m directing this ep, we’re gonna have a great time 👍🏽



Ellen Pompeo: pic.twitter.com/u6H8Egbohw — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) September 30, 2021

Pompeo has not addressed the backlash yet, but her most recent tweet is getting some engagement.