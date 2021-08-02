Matt Damon revealed that he recently stopped using a gay slur after his daughter called him out on it, which resulted in a wave of backlash for taking so long to stop using it.

Damon is at the center of a Sunday Times profile that explores the changing landscape of movies and the idea that Damon is one of the last true Hollywood leading men. The profile already garnered some controversy for writer Jonathan Dean’s suggestion that anyone could’ve played Iron Man because people were invested in the character over Robert Downey Jr. But the other controversial moment arrived at the end of the profile with what Dean describes as “exactly the sort of anecdote people make headlines about,” relayed within the context of how modern masculinity has changed.

According to Damon himself, he only stopped using a gay slur months ago after, when he made a joke, his daughter got upset over it.

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” Damon told the Sunday Times. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

It’s the kind of story that’s meant to humanize Damon, and Dean contextualized Damon’s quotes by noting that being open about his use of homophobic language makes him “a human, not a billboard.”

However, as many online did, Damon’s story can be viewed in a different way—and one that makes him come off worse: That until recently Damon, a 50-year-old man, somehow thought it was still perfectly OK to use a homophobic slur.

I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon sounds like the white man terrified of a changing world that won’t favor them. — Tis My Season 🎃 😈 (@DarkSkyLady) August 1, 2021

the funniest part of the matt damon interview is when he says that “f*ggot” meant something different when he was a kid bc bro no it didn’t pic.twitter.com/6tMEKVTssN — matt (@mattxiv) August 1, 2021

Others wondered why Damon would willingly offer an anecdote that will make him look bad in an attempt to make himself look progressive.

As a member of the press, I like when celebrities talk to the press, but it's always illuminating to hear the stories that folks like Liam Neeson or Matt Damon think are humanizing and charming, but actually reveal insulation and isolation (among other unsavory stuff) instead. https://t.co/OZzDlyW72O — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 1, 2021

So Matt Damon just figured out "months ago", by way of a "treatise" from a child, that he's not supposed to say the word f*ggot.



Months ago.



Months ago. pic.twitter.com/g8MRR39yVR — Travon Free (@Travon) August 1, 2021

does Matt Damon know he could have just not told everyone he only recently realized slurs are bad — Sarah Hollowell 🐋 (@sarahhollowell) August 2, 2021

Everybody:

The national news media:

The trades:

TMZ:

Matt Damon: Y’know I said f*gg*t until like last Tuesday? — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 2, 2021

Just outstanding that Matt Damon told his "I learned not to use a homophobic slur at 50" like it was a heartwarming anecdote of lifelong learning. Like your nan enrolling in a watercolour class at the local college, but for not saying the n-word. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 2, 2021

And of course, people made memes at his expense.

Matt Damon's publicist this week pic.twitter.com/jKc6CbgI2j — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) August 2, 2021

Matt Damon arriving home to check Twitter pic.twitter.com/XV2l08JkK8 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon talking about gay people before his daughter yelled at him pic.twitter.com/nnhsSvsH45 — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) August 1, 2021

It’s far from the first time Damon has put his foot in his mouth. He once tried to explain diversity to Effie Brown, a Black producer and director, on the show Project Greenlight. He was also widely derided for his statements around the Me Too movement and sexual harassment in the wake of several reports about Harvey Weinstein in 2017. And while it didn’t stop him from divulging a story about his recent use of homophobic language, he is, in some regards, at least somewhat aware of how his comments will spread.

“Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview],” he explained. “Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible. Everyone needs clicks. Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f*** up more.”

