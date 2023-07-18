plane filled with people recording on phones and singing with caption 'delayed flight full of swifties to slc on the way back from denver n1' (l) plane filled with people recording on phones and singing with caption 'delayed flight full of swifties to slc on the way back from denver n1' (c) plane filled with people recording on phones and singing with caption 'delayed flight full of swifties to slc on the way back from denver n1' (r)

@pleasantxchange/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘We need a Swiftie airlines’: Viral TikTok shows delayed flight full of singing Taylor Swift fans

A delayed Southwest flight turned into an impromptu Swiftie singalong.

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 18, 2023   Updated on Jul 18, 2023, 10:20 am CDT

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has shown us fans overtaking the Atlanta subway and checking into a terrifying Airbnb. The latest Swift-related travel nightmare comes courtesy of TikToker Hannah Hazlett (@han._.haz), who posted viral video of a delayed Southwest flight full of Swifties.

The TikTok has more than 1.7 million views, and shows rows of fans filming and singing “Love Story”; even the flight attendant is filming. The flight was apparently headed to Salt Lake City from Denver, and was delayed due to a baggage issue.

“I WANNA BE IN THAT PLANE,” said one commenter.

@han._.haz @Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift @Southwest Airlines ♬ original sound – hannah hazlett

And because there were so many people filming, TikTok is full of multiple POVs.

@ekocanyon Sometimes getting delayed isnt the worst thing ever ✈️ @Taylor Swift @Southwest Airlines ♬ original sound – Eko Canyon
@travel.betch Shoutout to our crew @Southwest Airlines for making this the most memorable flight home! #taylorswift #tswiftdenver #denver #erastour ♬ original sound – Natalie Contreras

While there was a lot of positive sentiment from Swifties on TikTok, the video was also posted to Twitter, where it got more than 48 million views. The response there was a little different.

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

