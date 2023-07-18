‘We need a Swiftie airlines’: Viral TikTok shows delayed flight full of singing Taylor Swift fans

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has shown us fans overtaking the Atlanta subway and checking into a terrifying Airbnb. The latest Swift-related travel nightmare comes courtesy of TikToker Hannah Hazlett (@han._.haz), who posted viral video of a delayed Southwest flight full of Swifties.

The TikTok has more than 1.7 million views, and shows rows of fans filming and singing “Love Story”; even the flight attendant is filming. The flight was apparently headed to Salt Lake City from Denver, and was delayed due to a baggage issue.

“I WANNA BE IN THAT PLANE,” said one commenter.

And because there were so many people filming, TikTok is full of multiple POVs.

While there was a lot of positive sentiment from Swifties on TikTok, the video was also posted to Twitter, where it got more than 48 million views. The response there was a little different.