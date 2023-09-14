‘Entitlement is at an all-time high’: Flight attendant asks woman to give up first-class seat for another passenger’s family

A woman’s rant about giving up seats on an airplane has gone viral on TikTok.

As explained in a video from @catchupnews TikToker Dr. Sabra refused to give up her first-seat class so a family with a child could sit together.

“Am I supposed to interpret that as a bad thing?” creator @kaaayyss cuts in with her response.

The creator, also known as Kayla, regularly posts content responding to viral moments like this. Her video, which had 10.8 million views and over 13,000 comments on Thursday, documents her reaction to a flight attendant asking Sabra to give up her first-class seat.

“You expect me to pay for a first-class seat and then just because you decide not to get seats for your family in the same row, I have to get up and let you sit in my first-class seat?” she says. (The Daily Dot reached out to Kayla via email.)

Her video is a rant about giving up airplane tickets and defends Sabra, calling the passengers’ behavior “absurd.”

“If I was a flight attendant on that flight, and if she happened to stand up for them, I would’ve made her sit back down,” she said. “I can’t sit by and watch someone get taken advantage of because that’s what it is.”

Kayla goes on to add that the situation is an example of entitlement. She explains that the family in charge of booking their tickets was “irresponsible” and questions why the woman had to be the one to pay for their mistakes.

“Do you understand how dumb that is?” she says with a sigh. “I got to relax.”

Many commenters have had similar reactions to Kayla, expressing their outrage.

“It’s the audacity to even ask for me,” one user wrote.

“I promise you I would act like I didn’t hear them,” another said.

Others have shared experiences in which they also refused to give up their seats.

“One time a mom told me to switch my seat ‘cause her daughter likes the window,” another user commented. “I said I like the window, too.”