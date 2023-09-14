‘I don’t care about your life’: McDonald’s customer tries to ‘trauma dump’ on drive-thru attendant. It backfires

“Trauma dumping” might have become more normalized in the age of the internet, but that doesn’t make it any less controversial. In essence, “trauma dumping” refers to oversharing personal information or feelings to someone it’s inappropriate to share them with. There are some people, like therapists, who are appropriate to trauma dump on (although some TikTok therapists may disagree). But the McDonald’s drive-thru attendant? Not so much.

When TikTok user Harry (@harry866) experienced relationship issues, he went to his local McDonalds drive-thru for a snack and, he hoped, some words of wisdom. “Tried trauma dumping on the McDonalds worker and she gagged me,” the TikTok’s on-screen text read.

The video, which has amassed 1 million views, then documented the creator trying to open up to the attendant, with awkward results.

“So I got cheated on, and I’m really upset about it,” he began. “Do you want to order something, yes or no?” the attendant asked, interrupting him.

“Yes girl, I’m just getting to it,” he continued, “What do you think I should order?”

“I don’t care about your life,” she said, interrupting him again.

“What do you think I should order?” he asked again.

But instead of giving suggestions, the attendant went silent.

In the video description, Harry admitted that the clapback was probably well-deserved, later saying in a TikTok comment, “She slayed.”

Commenters also lauded the latest drive-thru attendant’s energy with one saying, “I’m living for her energy.” Another joked that the attendant was “protecting her peace,” while a third remarked, “She’s so real for this.”

Still, a couple of others were slightly taken aback by her response. “Not me thinking this was going to be a wholesome interaction!” one user commented, while another admitted, “I’m so nosy I would’ve let him finish the story.”

This isn’t the first time Harry has tried to trauma dump on a McDonald’s worker, and things didn’t quite go to plan the last time, either. But that’s likely to deter Harry from continuing to trauma dump on workers, as viewers seem to thoroughly enjoy the content.

“I LOVE THESE VIDEOS SO MUCJ PLEASE POST MORE OF THESE BAE,” one begged.

Harry didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.