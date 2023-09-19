‘The phone is actually a hostage in this situation’ Dine-and-dashers forget phone at restaurant. Manager exacts revenge

When a dine-and-dasher leaves behind their phone one would think they would just take the loss and give up on seeing the phone again. But one restaurant thief just couldn’t go without their device, cracked screen and all, according to Syd’s latest tale.

Former barista Syd (@insydemymind) has been regaling TikTok with tales of customer behavior (and misbehavior) for some time now, but her latest reenactment will make you wonder how anyone can be that stupid.

Syd told her story in a video that has picked up over 863,000 views and counting. The video is part 5 of a series in which Syd recounts the entire incident, and it may be the most shocking part of the story if only for the sheer idiocy of the criminal in question. The beginning of the series can be found here.

Syd acts out the events, playing the part of the restaurant manager, server, and dine-and-dash perpetrator. As the server, she receives a call from the thief who is looking for the phone they misplaced. After confirming that the phone is at the restaurant, the dine-and-dasher says that they will come by the establishment to pick it up.

Syd then informs the manager that the person who left without paying is due at the restaurant at 4 p.m. to get their phone. The manager assures the server that the thief will be receiving their comeuppance in addition to the phone.

When the thief arrives they are told they can have their phone back but not until they “pay [their] bill from a few days ago.”

Viewers shared their thoughts about the dine-and-dasher in the comments.

One pointed out that the thief was lucky not to find the authorities waiting on them, writing, “That literally happened at my job and my manager went back to call the cops bc they had the phone and dude waited up front the whole time.”

A second user wrote, “It’s even better when they forget their card n realize n come back for it n pay way more than they would’ve had they not done that.”

“The phone is actually a hostage in this situation,” joked a third.

A few viewers also complimented Syd’s acting skills.

“I loved how she swallowed after being asked to pay. very subtle but great,” one person noted while another shouted out, “The stomach noise after ‘not until you pay your bill from a few days ago.'”

Syd dropped a follow-up video sharing the climax of the dine-and-dash story two days ago.

The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok for further comment.