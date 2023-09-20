‘We’re watching the same thing over and over!’: Viewers think HBO is trolling them after noticing parallels between ‘Shrek’ and ‘House of the Dragon’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Is Warner Bros. Discovery having a good laugh at us? Is one of the biggest streaming hits of all time just riffing on one of the biggest animated hits of all time? Was George R.R. Martin cribbing notes from Mike Myers? Because it turns out that House of the Dragon and Shrek have a heck of a lot in common.

TikTok user Bizzle (@itsbizzlee) noted the many striking similarities between the two in a video she dropped yesterday. The clip has already picked up 581,500 views as of the publication of this article.

In it, Bizzle appears before a split screen showing scenes from both productions, and the similarities are jaw-dropping. From Princess Rhaenys flying her Dragon to stop the coronation of Aegon looking wildly like the wedding sequence in the animated film to nearly identical banquet scenes, the similarities are almost eerie.

But perhaps most striking is the resemblance between the green dresses that Fiona and Alicent wear in their respective series. The stunning dresses echo each other almost perfectly.

Some online sleuths on X have even pointed out that the death scene of King Viserys is almost note for note like King Harold’s death in Shrek the Third.

“We’re watching the same thing over and over!” one of Bizzle’s viewers pointed out.

“Lmaooooo they’ve BEEN playin in our faces for a long time whattttt,” a second said, prompting Bizzle to reply, “Fr like excuse me!”

“Been saying this since a kid that they only got like several scripts they use in movies/tv shows, we’re watching the same thing over and over!” another viewer commented.

One viewer shared that she didn’t know why Alicent’s dress was so familiar until watching the video. “THATS WHY ALICENTS DRESS LOOKED SO FAMILIAR TO ME NOOOOOOO.”

Others pointed out that House of the Dragon’s predecessor, Game of Thrones, also had a bit in common with the Shrek franchise.

“Oh the parallels be Shrek and GOT are too similar. Look at Jamie Lannister and Prince Charming,” one viewer noted.

Another continued with this connection, pointing out that Nicolas Coster-Waldau plays both Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones and Prince Charming in the Shrek movies.

The Daily Dot contacted Bizzle via TikTok comment for further information.