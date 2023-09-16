We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: Sisters who were caught on camera having a meltdown over a flight delay, the CEO who once called for millennials to stop buying avocado toast once again facing backlash, an Airbnb guest discovering brown stains on the mattresses she and her guests slept on, and why the fifth episode of Ahsoka confirms that the show has nothing to offer but nostalgia.

Finally, we’ve got a “One Good Thing” mini-column to showcase some of the good things that go viral online.

Kira will be guiding you through the news on Monday, so I'll see you next week!



— A.W.

Two women were captured yelling and behaving erratically at an international gate at Newark Airport in a viral video. Eventually, police pulled the women away from the gate.

Australian property developer Tim Gurner sparked backlash after remarking during the Financial Review Property Summit that “we need to see pain in the economy.” He later backtracked his comments.

In a viral video, an Airbnb guest shares how disgusted she was after seeing the stained mattresses she and her guests had slept on the past two nights.

Rehashing the hits from Clone Wars-era canon, this pivotal episode is the best and worst ‘Ahsoka’ has to offer.

We cover the “best and worst” of the internet, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll be highlighting feel-good stories from time to time with a new section called “One Good Thing.”

It might look a little odd to strap a headlamp to a gallon of water, but according to one person prepping for a recent hurricane, it’s one of the best things you can do if the power goes out.

The video demonstrating this hurricane hack comes from creator Sick Bitch (@sick_af_bitch), and has received more than 1.9 million views as of this writing.

In the video, the creator shows of her makeshift contraption, remarking, “My biggest tip for anyone going through the hurricane: Headlamp, gallon of water, will illuminate any room.”

The video concludes by showing how remarkably bright the lamp becomes when reflected by water.

Some commenters were definitely impressed.

“OMG this is BRILLIANT!!!!!” said one viewer.

➤ READ MORE

🏦 What are the “worst banks” in the U.S.? One video is going viral for sharing a creator’s views on the question.

☕ Starbucks has its customers to thank—and scorn—for many recent additions to its drink menu. Whether they’re requesting secret menu concoctions dreamt up by TikTokers or internet-created ideas like the Pink Drink, ordering from Starbucks has become a creative act for many of its customers.

🤐 In a viral video, a former Ross Dress For Less employee spills the tea as to why workers don’t talk to customers: She saysthey’re not allowed.

🎓 This UPenn student is getting a ton of attention for a viral video where she breaks down the cost of attending the university’s medical school.

😈 Escape into a frightening reality with the best Shudder original movies streaming this upcoming spooky season.*

💼 If you’re looking for a new job, then you should know about the “September Surge”—the moniker given to the hiring phenomenon of many major companies historically hiring on more people during the fall months.

👩‍🏫 A teacher is warning her followers about how using the education resource app Teachers Pay Teachers can lead to termination.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.