‘I know I should’ve gone to Dutch Bros.’: Starbucks customer orders Pink Drink. She says half of it is cold foam

Starbucks has its customers to thank—and scorn—for many recent additions to its drink menu. Whether they’re requesting secret menu concoctions dreamt up by TikTokers or internet-created ideas like the Pink Drink, ordering from Starbucks has become a creative act for many of its customers.

That said, these requests don’t always go as planned, as evidenced by a recent video from TikTok user Ingrid (@cherry_ingrid). In a video with over 19,000 views as of Sunday morning, Ingrid reveals that she’s ordered two Pink Drinks, one with cold foam and one without. However, there’s a problem with the cold foam drink.

“I’m trying not to be a Karen at Starbucks,” she says. She then shows the two drinks. The Pink Drink without cold foam appears normal—the other does not.

“It’s literally, like, halfway,” she says of the amount of cold foam. “What is this? Starbucks, no! I knew I should’ve gone to Dutch Bros.”

Despite what some internet commenters may say, Starbucks’ cold foam is distinct from its whipped cream.

Per a Starbucks press release, the cold foam is made by ‘blending nonfat milk until it is smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavor without the cream.”

While it may appear that Ingrid has received too much cold foam, some users in comments say that the appearance of the cup may be deceiving the TikToker.

“We use a shaker that is measured out for diff sizes so your drink is the same the cold foam just sunk [through] the drink,” a user wrote.

“It just bleeds into the drink,” added another. “All the white part isn’t foam. when it doesn’t foam up properly it runs into the drink. u didn’t get scammed!!”

“I work at starbucks & it can be that the foam didnt foam up properly so its more watery & it seeps through the drink since it cant be layered,” a third suggested.

Starbucks fans in comments were also quick to note that, if desired, Ingrid could always ask for the drink to be remade.

“Girl you pay for the foam why are you [complaining],” a commenter shared. “Also, they WILL remake.”

“You can get it remade,” echoed a second. “I remade a drink the other day cuz the sweet cream didn’t have vanilla (new barista made it). No big deal.”

