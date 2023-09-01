‘Will illuminate any room’: Hurricane prepper puts headlamp on a gallon of water in PSA

It might look a little odd to strap a headlamp to a gallon of water, but according to one person prepping for a recent hurricane, it’s one of the best things you can do if the power goes out.

The video demonstrating this hurricane hack comes from creator Sick Bitch (@sick_af_bitch), and has received more than 1.9 million views as of this writing. As the hashtags in the caption of the video indicate, it was in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

In the video, the creator shows of her makeshift contraption, remarking, “My biggest tip for anyone going through the hurricane: Headlamp, gallon of water, will illuminate any room.”

The video concludes by showing how remarkably bright the lamp becomes when reflected by water.

Some commenters were definitely impressed.

“OMG this is BRILLIANT!!!!!” said one, perhaps not cognizant of the pun being made.

“Anyone saying just the headlamp,” another offered, “clearly has never tried to use one to light up a room.”

“I wish I had known this when I lived in the Caribbean,” another reflected about their time in another hurricane-prone area of the world. “It would have been great to put in the middle of the table while we played board or card games!”

Someone else recommended, “Nothing like solar lights in each room,” adding, “they last hours.”

The advice had the potential to help a great number of people affected by the storm. According to a report from CNN about the hurricane and its aftermath, “Idalia inflicted record storm surge and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands after making landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm, the strongest to touch down in Florida’s coastal Big Bend region in more than a century.”

The article added, “As of 10 a.m. Friday, more than 90,000 homes and businesses across several counties reported power outages, according to PowerOutages.us. But officials say turning the lights back on is the top priority after the hurricane damaged thousands of homes, and made many roads impassable due to severe flooding and debris as well as downed trees and power lines.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.