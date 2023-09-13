‘I will never understand getting that drunk’: Sisters have airport meltdowns over flight delay

Two women were captured yelling and behaving erratically at an international gate at Newark Airport in a viral video. Eventually, police pulled the women away from the gate.

In a TikTok posted over the weekend by @rip.raaa, two white women are seen “acting slightly erratically” at New Jersey’s Newark Airport.

The TikToker, who was at the airport as well, said one of the women is a lawyer named Karen Tucci and that the pair “warned the cops” at the airport that there would be consequences for not allowing them on their flight.

@rip.raaa’s video, which on Wednesday had almost 675,000 views on TikTok, shows the women crying, yelling at gate agents, and yelling at the crowd of people at the gate. One woman is seen putting her hand over the other woman’s mouth to get her to stop yelling, which the other woman struggles against.

“Can anybody help us? The police are coming for my sister because she has denied them. The flight was delayed,” one woman yells, jumping while she speaks. “Please somebody help me. Please!”

The women push each other, and then @rip.raaa shows the two women being escorted out away from the gate by police. Both resist and are pulled by officers, and one woman falls to the ground. The police officer who was pulling her tries to get her to roll over or stand up, and then the video ends.

“These sisters at EWR airport had a complete meltdown while my flight was delayed 3 hours,” @rip.raaa wrote in her video’s caption. The Daily Dot has reached out to @rip.raaa.

Commenters on the TikTok guessed that the women in the video were drunk.

“I will never understand getting that drunk before a long flight,” one commenter said. “I don’t want to be hung over when I land.”

“WHAT are they putting in airport drinks??” another wrote.

“She was a half step away from ‘I’m telling you right now!'” another commenter said, referencing a mega-viral video from July that shows a woman, who seems to be drunk, yelling on a plane.

Others remarked that many drunken incidents occur at airports or in-flight.

“Why is this kind of thing happening so often?!?!?” another asked.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (which includes Newark Airport) said that Port Authority police responded to a “disturbance” call around 8pm regarding “two intoxicated women who were denied boarding on an Air Lingus plane.”

“Officers made attempts to de-escalate the situation, but the women disregarded their instructions,” the spokesperson told the Daily Dot.

Tucci, one of the women, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The other, Lauren Kusznir, received a criminal summons for disorderly conduct. Both will appear in court.