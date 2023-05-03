We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: How gig workers are calling for more protections in the wake of an Uber Eats driver getting murdered last month, a Twitter glitch that allowed for formerly verified accounts to get their blue checks back without subscribing to Twitter Blue, an Amazon customer warning of a new scam, and why Wes Anderson fans hate an AI-generated Star Wars mash-up.

After that, we’ve got a “Now Streaming” column from our Senior Culture Reporter Audra.

⚡ Today’s top stories

An Uber Eats driver was murdered last month. Food delivery drivers have posted on TikTok and Twitter sharing their condolences and reactions to the murder, including calls for more protections for gig workers.

🐦 TECH

A Twitter glitch is letting legacy verified users get their blue checks back

A glitch on Twitter allowed formerly verified legacy accounts to temporarily reinstate their old blue checkmarks without having to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

☎️ SCAMS

Amazon customer warns of phone scam that makes you download app

An Amazon customer is sharing a story of being scammed by fraudulent customer support, which asked her to download an app that gives remote access to your device.

Viral on TikTok and Twitter, this Wes Anderson/’Star Wars’ mash-up sparked a debate over AI cinema.

🤖 Better living through tech

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

Beyond the memes, Tubi might be ‘the people’s streaming service’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their "Now Streaming" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 Apparently there is a right way to eat Ritz Crackers?

🍊 A DoorDasher is going viral for revealing a bizarre order she had: a customer wanted one orange.

🍿 People are confused after discovering that Walmart is now selling AMC Theaters popcorn.

💼 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she was tricked into applying for a deceptive marketing job.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram issupercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

📦 This Amazon worker is going viral for criticizing customers who order things like a bag of chips.

🤖 A video editor showcasing how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to edit videos has many people skeptical about the value of implementing AI into more art and media.

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

👋 Before you go

In a now-viral TikTok, a Starbucks customer revealed that she drove away without the drink she paid for because a barista was rude to her.

In the video, Keila explains that she ordered her usual—a hot oat milk brown sugar latte with four pumps of brown sugar. However, when she pulled up to the window to receive her order, the barista handed her a cold drink. Keila says she politely requested the worker to remake it, which they agreed to.

The issue arose when the worker who took Keila’s order came to the window. The worker was allegedly “rude and mean” about the remake.

