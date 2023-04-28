‘They got you too’: Job hunter said she was tricked into interviewing for job selling AT&T products at Costco

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she was tricked into applying for a deceptive marketing job.

In a video with over 77,000 views, TikTok user Natia (@natiajoy) writes, “Me thinking about the time I got fed up during an interview and exited the Zoom call in the middle of her talking once I realized it wasn’t a ‘60k a year marketing job’ but I would be one of those people in Costco making like 10 an hour.”

In a comment, Natia reveals that this “marketing job” involved “sell[ing] at&t products at Costco and Sam’s.”

At a time when many are searching for work, discussions of these deceptive “marketing” jobs are all over TikTok.

In March, a user’s clip on TikTok went viral for a similar move, saying she left the interview once she realized that the self-proclaimed “marketing” job involved “door-to-door sales selling phones for Verizon or AT&T.” In another case, a worker quit her “marketing” position after 4 days when she realized the job involved selling phone plans to customers at the Target and Sam’s Club checkout.

In the comments section of Natia’s video, users shared their own experiences with these so-called “marketing” positions.

“I traveled TO A COSTCO for a SECONDDDD INTERVIEW and I was VERY CONFUSED but I figured they had an in store event,” a user said. “no ma’am I was to be the event.”

“I walked out of an interview like this as soon as the person demonstrated a cold sale and said ‘now you try!’” another recalled.

“Same! The lady had a whole formula on how much money I could make but the base salary was 7.25/hr,” added a third.

“This happened to me when I was 22,” claimed another TikToker. “I realized in the interview, actually followed him to Costco and then lost my shit on him.”

A few offered advice to avoid situations like these in the future.

“This is why I already ask if it’s remote and what the pay is up front,” a commenter wrote. “I’m done playing their games.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of Glassdoor cross referencing whenever I feel a little iffy about a company,” shared a second. “It’s helped me dodge situations like this.”

For Natia’s part, she says she decided to pursue an entirely different career.

“And that folks is when I got fed up and started serving the very next week,” she writes in the caption.

We’ve reached out to Natia via email.