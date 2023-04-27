‘One time I delivered an order that was one single cookie from subway’: DoorDasher has to deliver one orange

Given the convenience of food delivery services like DoorDash, it’s no surprise that these apps keep growing in popularity.

And because more and more people are ordering their meals, groceries, and more via these services, more delivery drivers are taking to TikTok to share some of the strange orders they’ve accepted. For instance, one DoorDasher shared the extreme markup a customer paid to have a single bottle of Fanta delivered to their home in early 2022.

Now, a TikToker named Esme (@esme_leonn) is going viral on the platform for showing off yet another single-item order. Esme posted the clip on April 22. As of April 27, the video has received over 237,000 views.

In the video, Esme sits in her car while holding a singular orange in a clear plastic bag. “Someone ordered and payed for a single orange on DoorDash,” she writes in a text overlay.

Esme also revealed in a comment that the same customer ordered a single juice from another location: “He also ordered a juice from another place so all together I got $17.50 for 5ish miles.”

While getting the fruit delivered via DoorDash definitely cost significantly more than getting it themselves, many viewers in the comments section remarked that they understood where the customer was coming from.

One commenter wrote: “I just feel like that person was pregnant or something,” while another said, “I did this with a mango. My car was in the shop all day and I was feaning for a mango so I had pay $16.”

Another viewer said that while they were self-isolating during COVID, they used DoorDash to have all sorts of “random” things delivered to their home: “I live alone and don’t drive … when I had COVID I was stuck at home for two weeks and DoorDash ing all kinds of random things.”

One commenter thought the customer had ulterior motives for ordering the orange: “Lmao the notes are gonna be ‘you can keep the orange or throw it away. Just tell me if a silver Cadillac is in the drive way please.'”

While many users justified the customer’s purchase, others think such orders indicate how lazy Americans have become: “Bruh, someone had me go to Walgreens for one single Sweet tarts Ropes. A .75 package and paid $8 for me to deliver it to them. Our country is lazy af.”

The Daily Dot contacted DoorDash via email and Esme via TikTok comment for further information.