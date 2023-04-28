‘There were so many red flags’: Amazon customer warns of phone scam that makes you download app

An Amazon customer is sharing a story of being scammed by fraudulent customer support, which asked her to download an app that gives remote access to your device.

The customer, Alissa (@alissa.sugano), says that she looked at her bank statement and noticed a $30 charge from Amazon, even though she claims she “canceled my subscription a long time ago.” She says she called a customer support number she got from the Amazon website and explained what happened, but the man who answered kept interrupting her.

Eventually he told her she needed to download an app called AnyDesk, which she thought was odd, but she went along with it until he asked her to go to her bank app. When she declined, she says the man got very upset.

AnyDesk is a remote-access software that is supposed to be used by IT professionals, according to the app’s website. But malicious actors have discovered it—and other remote-access programs—can be used to scam people into handing over access to their bank accounts and personal info.

There are stories and Reddit posts going back to at least 2021, warning of this exact AnyDesk scam. And some victims have lost thousands of dollars as a result. There have also been plenty of TikToks warning about the scam, and it’s apparently hit Etsy and PayPal users as well.

Alissa possibly Googled the Amazon customer service number and the top result was the fraudulent one, as another person caught up in this AnyDesk scam recently detailed. Several commenters on Alissa’s post advised only contacting customer support via the Amazon app.

