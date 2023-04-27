‘AI is gonna change his life (he is getting fired)’: Visual artist reveals how AI makes his job easier. Viewers are skeptical.

A video editor showcasing how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to edit videos has many people skeptical about the value of implementing AI into more art and media.

In a recent TikTok video viewed more than 6 million times, user Mitchell Thayne (@mitchellthayne) shows how a software plug-in, AutoPod, easily edits video within Adobe Premiere.

“No freakin way…I love AI so much,” Thayne says in his video as he zooms in on the plug-in automatically editing content.

In a follow-up video, Thayne explains how AutoPod works.

“This is a tool for podcasters and filmmakers and it is completely changing the game,” Thayne says. “It’s a plug-in for Premier Pro and it automatically edits your podcast episodes. This multi-camera editor cuts back and forth between different speakers and camera angles based off of the audio and footage.”

Despite all the features, Thayne cautions viewers that the technology isn’t an easy replacement for actual people who edit videos. The Daily Dot reached out to AutoPod via email for a request for comment.

“It doesn’t have anything perfect. It doesn’t cut out all the gaps and little mistakes so there’s still little ways to go. Before you start freaking out, this isn’t going to be taking over your job. This is actually a great tool to help speed up your editing process and workflow so you can get on to the most important, creative stuff.”

People seem to be experimenting with AI throughout various forms of media—such as photography, music, and journalism. However, the pivot to AI has many on edge, worried that it could potentially take away job opportunities and increase risks around privacy.

According to a 2022 Pew Research survey, 45% of U.S. adults said they were equally concerned and excited about the increased use of AI in daily life, and 37% said they were more concerned than excited.

Commenters on Thayne’s video seemed impressed with the AutoPod technology, but also poked fun at the rise of AI.

“Yeah AI is gonna change his life (he is getting fired),” one person commented on Thayne’s video.

“‘I love AI so much,’ [his] last words before getting brain chipped for the Matrix,” another commenter joked.