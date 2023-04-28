‘Your lazy a** could’ve went to the store’: Amazon worker criticizes customers who order things like chips on Amazon

Job unhappiness hit an all-time high in August of 2022, CNBC’s Workforce Wire reported, citing figures not only from a Gallup poll, but also the US Department of Labor’s statistics.

Gallup’s research gives some insight into why this could possibly be the case: “along with dissatisfaction, workers are experiencing staggering rates of both disengagement and unhappiness. Sixty percent of people reported being emotionally detached at work and 19% as being miserable. Only 33% reported feeling engaged ­­— and that is even lower than 2020,” CNBC writes.

Like many on TikTok, user @9osgoldd exhibits this job dissatisfaction in a viral clip. She doesn’t seem too happy with her own job working in an Amazon warehouse as a delivery sorter, as she recorded herself angrily slamming an item into a bin and calling out “lazy” shoppers who can’t walk themselves to the store in order to purchase a bag of chips. She writes in a text overlay of the clip, “Me after picking a bag of chips your lazy ass ordered on Amazon.”

“Your lazy ass could’ve went to the store,” she added in the caption.

Her trending clip racked up more than 102,000 views as of Friday, with many people criticizing her for taking issue with folks who buy chips from Amazon:

“You make sure you get my chips and order out on time,” one person said.

Another simply wrote, “Don’t be slamming my chips !”

Someone else mentioned that it was presumptuous of the TikToker to assume that whoever was ordering the chips was “lazy” because they wouldn’t go to the store themselves to purchase them. They speculated that the customer may have turned to online shopping in order to buy the item because it isn’t sold in their area.

“Meanwhile the chips they ordered probably aren’t sold in their stores locally,” they wrote.

The same sentiment was echoed by another TikTok user, who wrote, “they don’t sell em in the ghetto chill.”

Someone else didn’t seem to have any shame about ordering the chips that offended the TikToker so much, writing, “AND I ordered them overnight 7am-11am !!!!”

One user sarcastically apologized that the woman had to do her job while being paid to do so, “aww we’re sorry u have to do ur job.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon via email and @90osgoldd via TikTok comment.