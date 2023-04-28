‘Why don’t they charge that price inside the theater then?’: Customers confused as Walmart now sells AMC popcorn

One of the best parts about the movie theater experience is the popcorn. While it’s fairly easy to make popcorn at home, something about popcorn in the movie theater makes it undeniably tastier than any homemade creation.

It makes sense, then, that a movie theater chain like AMC would try to capitalize on this love by offering its own line of popcorn. Recently, it seems, they did just that.

In a video with over 906,000 views, TikTok user Sue (@crazychristmaself) shows her discovery of AMC popcorn at a local Walmart.

“OK, who doesn’t love warm, buttery theater popcorn when we go to the movies?” she asks in the video. “Wouldn’t it be great if this actually tastes like that movie theater butter popcorn?”

According to the TikToker, the bagged popcorn instructs customers to pour the popcorn into a microwave-safe bowl and heat it for 20 to 30 seconds for warm, movie theater-style popcorn.

In March of this year, Insider reported about the launch of this product. According to author Ben Tobin, “Starting on March 11 Walmart customers can have their choice of six different varieties of AMC popcorn — extra butter, classic butter, or lightly salted, in popped or kernel form. The microwave popcorn will cost $4.98 for a 6-count. Meanwhile, the ready-to-eat popcorn bags will cost $3.98, per AMC.”

So how does it taste? According to Sue, the flavor is “amazing.”

While she does note that the popcorn is slightly saltier than expected, she still recommended that viewers buy it, even noting that she bought many bags herself.

In the comments section of the original video, users shared their thoughts on the release of these products — especially regarding their relatively low price when compared with the real thing.

“Why don’t they charge that price inside the theater then?” one user asked.

“Not me taking this INTO the AMC theatre w me!! 3.99 vs 19.99,” another added.

A few noted cheaper ways to get a movie theater popcorn-level experience at home.

“I go the cheap route. I buy off-brand kernels and cook on stove using butter flavored coconut oil and flavacol as my salt,” shared a commenter. “Taste exactly like movies!”

“It’s literally just flavacol I promise,” stated a second, referring to a popular brand of popcorn salt. “Just cook the kernels on the stove in butter then top with flavacol.”

We’ve reached out to AMC and Sue via email.