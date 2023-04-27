‘I’m never returning to that Starbucks again’: Customer says she drove away without her coffee after paying because barista was rude

In a now-viral TikTok, a Starbucks customer revealed that she drove away without the drink she paid for because a barista was rude to her.

TikTok user Keila (@keilatiradoleist) posted the video on April 26. As of April 27, the video garnered over 178,000 views.

In the video, Keila explains that she ordered her usual—a hot oat milk brown sugar latte with four pumps of brown sugar. However, when she pulled up to the window to receive her order, the barista handed her a cold drink. Keila says she politely requested the worker to remake it, which they agreed to.

The issue arose when the worker who took Keila’s order came to the window. The worker was allegedly “rude and mean” about the remake.

“‘You know, this doesn’t come hot,'” Keila recounts the worker saying. To which she responded, “I know. That’s why I order it hot.”

According to Keila, the worker was “so rude” that the employee that helped her was “uncomfortable” and “shaking.” Keila also says the worker never “apologized” for the confusion or gave her “the benefit of the doubt.” Instead of arguing, Keila gave the worker that helped her $10, let her keep the change, told her not to remake the drink, and drove away.

“Sometimes, it’s not worth it,” she tells the audience. “Especially when you see other people that are just, like, experiencing the results of that person’s negativity.”

She concludes by saying, “‘I’m never returning to that Starbucks again.”

In the comments section, current and former baristas apologized to Keila about the incident.

“I used to work at Starbucks with people like this and it always made me so annoyed. Like remaking a drink is not worth a fight. It happens!! So sorry,” one viewer wrote.

“Barista here I’m sorry girl it shouldn’t have been a big deal,” a second apologized.

“Awe as a barista [at] Starbucks too I’m so sorry!” a third echoed.

Other commenters offered suggestions on how Keila should handle the situation.

“Send an email and at least get reimbursed for your drink you didn’t even get. But I agree. Sometimes the negativity isn’t even worth your time,” one user suggested.

“As a partner myself. Call the store right away to speak to a manager or call cooperate,” a second urged.

“If you order again at the drive thru, don’t drive away until you see the hot latte (with the picture) on the screen!!” a third stated.

The Daily Dot contacted Starbucks via press email and Keila via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for further information.