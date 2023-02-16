We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A viral video of a completely trashed Airbnb property that people think is actually staged, a look at how Canadians are canceling their Netflix subscriptions amid a password-sharing crack down, how people are spoiling the ending of Hogwarts Legacy with copypasta, and how Biden’s FCC nominee Gigi Sohn said the agency could restore net neutrality despite a recent Supreme Court ruling.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

⚡ Today’s top stories

An Airbnb host shows the aftermath of an unruly guest trashing their unit in a now-viral TikTok, documenting the clean-up process. However, some viewers suspect that the disaster may have been staged.

Netflix’s new password-sharing rules apparently rolled out in Canada this week, after the streaming service walked back the proposed changes for the U.S.—for now.

This spoiler-filled copypasta is the latest way of striking back against J.K. Rowling.

🔗 INTERNET RIGHTS

Gigi Sohn says recent Supreme Court ruling won’t stop FCC from reinstating net neutrality

Sohn said in her third confirmation hearing that she believes the FCC still has the authority to act on net neutrality if Congress does not.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Brad Parscale is the man behind Trump’s curtain

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚽 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she watched over a Dollar General location so the store’s sole employee could use the bathroom.

🧃 This Walgreens customer documented themselves being confused over digital screens on fridge doors showing what products were inside.

🌯 A TikTok of a Chipotle customer complaining about the high costof their burrito bowl has gone viral and sparked another controversy regarding the fast-food chain.

🥗 People online are trying to “finesse” Olive Garden‘s unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks system.

💍 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “Your marriage counselor is now a TikToker.”

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

🕺 A diner filmed servers at a restaurant dancing to a Meghan Trainor song for elderly customers, adding that they have to do the dance every hour.

🚘 A prolific Houston-based TikToker who documents his misadventures driving for DoorDash claimed that a customer tried to “service” him when he made a delivery to her hotel.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

👋 Before you go

A TikToker who claimed to “still have nightmares” about working at Texas Roadhouse created a viral video highlighting what surely had to be one of her worst moments at the chain restaurant.

The video featured the creator, @krispycrack, mouthing along to a popular TikTok soundbite: “Okay, you got me there, but that is not a crime.”

But the real story is in the onscreen caption, which read, “When my manager at Texas Roadhouse threatened my job because people don’t want to add fking onions and mushrooms on their steak or a flavored lemonade.”

Since posting the video to the platform on Feb. 8, the creator has drawn in more than 626,000 views and almost 60,000 likes.

