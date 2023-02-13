‘Nah this wasn’t a party this was personal’: Airbnb hosts say guests completely trashed their unit—but viewers are skeptical

An Airbnb host shows the aftermath of an unruly guest trashing their unit in a now-viral TikTok, documenting the clean-up process. However, some viewers suspect that the disaster may have been staged.

In the video posted by @mariheredi on Feb. 7, she shows the damage that their previous guests allegedly did to their unit, including spraypainting the walls, spilling detergent on the floor in the kitchen, and turning the water on and locking the bathroom.

The caption reads, “Small bump in the road! But we keep pushing. Airbnb has insurance and they’ll be paying us out for all lost bookings, furniture replacements, and cleaners. Check me out on Instagram.”

♬ original sound – 🤎🤍 @mariheredi #airbnbhost

In a follow-up video posted on Feb. 6, the hosts give a tour to show off their freshly cleaned apartment.

While many applauded their positive attitude, others suspected that the trashed unit transformation was just to promote their unit.

“The way they aren’t saying anything about charging $$ or pressing charges, I feel like this may have been staged,” one user pointed out.

“Was this for promo? Lol cus we wanna know why they trashed it,” another said.

Another wrote, “I feel like y’all not telling us the whole story cause that looked personal.”

Despite speculation, @mariheredi maintains that the damage was done by a guest and not staged for views in a follow-up video. She adds that she “will not be suing them” because Airbnb covered the damages.

Still, many viewers maintained that “something wasn’t adding up,” with a user speculating, “Something feels wrong about the situation.”

“Nahhh something is mad fishy about this whole thing,” another echoed.

One user asked how was it possible for the hosts to not know who was responsible when they have their booking information. The creator clarified in a comment that the guests allegedly used a fake profile.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mariheredi and Airbnb via email.