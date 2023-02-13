‘I don’t need your extra tip’: DoorDash driver says customer tried to ‘service’ him when he made delivery

A prolific Houston-based TikToker who documents his misadventures driving for DoorDash claimed that a customer tried to “service” him when he made a delivery to her hotel.

The video comes from creator Maliek (@maliekr), who was featured in the Daily Dot last month when a customer trying to order alcohol without ID threatened to slap him. Like the last one, this latest tale runs a full three minutes and adds to his online lore of being, as his bio claims, “a regular guy livin’ a rich life.” He posted the video to the platform on Jan. 27, and it is now approaching the 40,000 view mark.

The video started with the no-nonsense on-screen caption, “This girl tried to service me while doordashing,” before Maliek set the scene of him approaching a hotel with a delivery. Apparently, the hotel worker allowed Maliek to take the order to the customer’s room rather than leaving it at the desk.

Even though Maliek questioned the permissiveness of what he termed “this run-down fucking hotel,” he went up to the customer’s room.

“First of all, the girl has ‘leave at door’ as part of the delivery instructions, but she’s like, ‘knock first,’” Maliek narrated. Though perplexed by the request, he knocked, only to hear the customer say, “Hold on.”

Maliek expressed that he didn’t want to “hold on” and instead wanted to just leave the order at the door; however, he waited a moment regardless. When the customer opened the door, she was only wearing a towel.

“She grabs my whole arm and was like, ‘Come inside real quick,’” the TikToker said.

Not into it, he claimed he pushed her away, gave her the order, and headed back down the hall to catch the elevator.

She called after him with “Are you serious?” and “You’re really not going to come inside?” but Maliek expressed that he wasn’t interested in what the customer described as “an extra tip.”

“I’m like, ‘No, I’m good. I don’t need your extra tip, bro,’” he said. “‘Like, you tipped on the app. That’s good enough for me.”

After expressing that the encounter was “stranger danger” and was getting in the way of his aim to make money, Maliek noted that he contacted DoorDash’s driver service so he wouldn’t get paired with that person again, and was sent an incident report to fill out.

In the comments section, viewers had a range of reactions. Some noted that this should be a delivery driver’s dream, others registered similar alarm, and some expressed concern about the hotel’s lax security policy. One commenter, however, had a suggestion for how to handle the fateful page in Maliek’s Choose Your Own Adventure gone awry.

“When they say knock and it’s leave at door, I take my pic and knock like the cops and dip. Don’t even wait for an answer,” the commenter noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maliek via TikTok direct message for comment.