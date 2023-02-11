‘All of that for $9.25’: Diner films servers dancing to Meghan Trainor for elderly customers, says they do it every hour

While you may not be guaranteed a paycheck for uploading a video of a dance routine to TikTok, there is a place that will pay you to bust a move in front of an audience, as long as you’re willing to ask them if they want another refill on that Diet Coke.

TikToker Stephanie Stella (@catherine_deltorro) posted a video featuring restaurant servers performing a choreographed dance number in front of diners to Meghan Trainor’s “Better When I’m Dancin'”, claiming that workers at the establishment are expected to dance for patrons every hour.

Stephanie writes in a text overlay of the viral clip, “Imagine working as a server from 6 [am] to 2pm doing this dance every hour for old folks.” She adds in a caption, “Would you work here?”

Judging from the responses left by various other users on the platform, it doesn’t look like many people would. As one user commented, “One looks completely miserable, one looks like they’re enjoying it too much, and one looks like they’ve balanced their tolerance.”

Another said, “Why?! That’s so awkward.” And user @lainey_benvenuto penned, “I’m a server and this is the last place id work.”

Someone else speculated that the gratuities they’d be receiving from elderly clientele would probably not be worth the trouble of pulling off multiple dance routines a day.

“The old ppl tips not even good enough to be doin all this,” they wrote.

Others quipped that if they went to this restaurant they’d probably be sitting at the table, wondering why their order was taking so long, only to look up and see all of the servers working the floor participating in a choreographed dance routine.

However, others loved the idea of the hourly dance numbers, like one TikTok user who thought the experience was “so wholesome” and another who said they would definitely want to work in a restaurant that had this expectation of their employees. They wrote, “I can guess who makes better tips. heck yes looks like fun.”

Judging from the comments which state the eating establishment is located in Lake Elsinore, California, it would appear that the restaurant is Annie’s Cafe. Multiple Trip Advisor reviews reference the restaurant’s dancing waitresses, and there are other videos posted to YouTube that feature their performances in a venue that appears similar to the one featured in the above-posted TikTok.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stephanie via TikTok comment and Annie’s Cafe via email for further information.