‘I’m white, but I don’t think I’ll ever be this white’: Couple finds ‘hidden room’ with ‘satanic’ objects in home they just bought

A couple found a secret room and “satanic” objects in a 1920s house they claim to have bought. They’ve documented their findings in a series of viral TikTok videos.

@geebeeTV is a couple’s TikTok account documenting the creepy things they find while renovating an old house they say they purchased at auction. The account boasts 125,800 followers and their videos of the creepy house regularly get over 1 million views. Their Feb. 6 compilation video highlighting their discoveries got over 6.6 million views and 471,800 views since posting.

Captioned, “To summarise 😅…#renovation #oldhousetiktok #project #scary #creepy #haunted #mistake #ohno,” the video shows their journey buying the house, uncovering a hidden room, finding a suitcase of ritual items in the attic, and finding odd parts, mirrors, and old photos in the walls.

@geebeeTV documents each strange thing that they find in the house along with their renovation process. According to their first video, they purchased the 1920s house “at a pandemic auction without checking the paperwork.”

By their third video, they discover a hidden door behind the drywall containing a leather-bound bible with strange inscriptions. Apparently, they decided to totally destroy the room to cleanse the house.

Other interesting finds they spotlight in their videos include:

An old suitcase in the attic containing a “burnt figure, a dusty teddy bear, and a box in a wrapped bag.” The box held a cross made from two wooden sticks.

A box of wires wrapped around different sticks in the walls.

A photo of a family pushed behind a shawl hidden in the wall, and one person’s eyes are poked out with pins.

Many of the 7,836 commenters on the latest compilation video were entertained but spooked.

“I’m white, but I don’t think I’ll ever be this white,” says @jespeon1991.

“No bad energy can harm anyone who watches this,” says @direwillow.

The Daily Dot reached out to @geebeeTV for comment via TikTok message.

