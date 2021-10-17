‘It looks fresh for fast food’: Burger King worker shows how the chicken is prepared in viral TikTok

An alleged Burger King worker revealed in a viral TikTok how the restaurant chain’s chicken is prepared—and the video might surprise some viewers.

In the clip, posted by user @daquanjames0 on Tuesday, he’s seen dunking raw chicken in flour and batter before letting it fry for an unspecified amount of time. In other words, he makes the chicken like chicken is supposed to be cooked.

The final product—a crispy, golden piece of chicken—left some users shocked, likely because TikTokers have spent the last year exposing chain restaurants for how they make their food.

Last fall, for example, one TikToker revealed that McDonald’s uses dehydrated onions for its burgers. Another video from last year shows that a lot of Panera Bread’s food is frozen or prepackaged.

So the Burger King chicken video—which now has over 20.5 million views—was a welcome surprise to some viewers.

“Wow. It’s real!” one user commented.

“I’m in absolute shock anytime I see fast food places use real meat/ingredients,” said another user.

“Wow it looks fresh for fast food,” said a third person.

Of course, not everyone took the video at face value. In the comments, some users expressed disbelief that the fresh chicken actually came from Burger King.

“The nuggets there are made of literal horse ankles and turtle knees,” one person wrote.

“Ya this is not BK,” said another. “Everything is frozen lol.”

“Sadly as an honest burger king employee we don’t use these methods,” commented another. “We instead microwave it, hence the bad taste.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the worker via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories