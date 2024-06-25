There’s a specific type of person who would not be okay using QR codes—at least according to the internet 

A lot changed in the aftermath of the 2020 lockdown, especially at restaurants. One of the most significant changes has been the move away from full physical menus and toward QR-code-prompted digital menus.

“Imagine telling them they have to use a QR code”

You know the drill: you sit down and go okay, can’t wait to go through that menu! You look around only to notice no menu is to be found. You briefly panic and think “oh no, did I accidentally go to the tables-only store again?” Then you see it: a little black-dotted box taped to your table. You scan it. The menu appears on your phone and you squint your way to formulating an order.

Well, such a technological adjustment isn’t that easy for some factions of the population, and the internet has recently acknowledged these, let’s say, more traditional folks. (See also: technologically challenged.)

How have they been acknowledged? Through memes of fictional characters, of course.

People who would not be okay using a QR code

Let’s take a stroll down the list of some of the best examples of characters who most likely would not be caught dead scanning a QR code at their local eatery.

The trend seemingly started with a photo of Tony Soprano’s mother, Livia (Nancy Marchand), who, yeah, perfect choice.

imagine her being told she has to scan a qr code to order at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/vSBPC4PbDs — sword gf (@punishedgarage) June 23, 2024

From there, the anti-QR-ers came fast and hard.

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/MY6YhM4Zur pic.twitter.com/gT5My8U5uM — Matt Makes Mermaid Movies (@matt_tbr) June 23, 2024

Imagine him being told he has to scan a QR code at a restaurant (💔) https://t.co/PAZWuKRrOk pic.twitter.com/aWo5YCmTT9 — Bolu Babalola is genuinely on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) June 24, 2024

Imagine him being told he has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/oCgUhxDw75 — finn🌷 (@sitcompaege) June 25, 2024

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/FCFo710456 pic.twitter.com/rQydHM88QZ — John Wascavage (@JohnWascavage) June 25, 2024

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/uWel7EpJRX pic.twitter.com/Jlfw8qTUVU — hannah (@dumbandfunn) June 25, 2024

imagine him being told he has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/EDITh93VPB — Clifton Paul (@cprobinson81) June 25, 2024

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant. #GoldenGirls https://t.co/uRTTTL34UG pic.twitter.com/it9MtmN4Ve — Claire St. Olafian (@clairebearian) June 24, 2024

imagine telling him to scan a QR code at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/0XmSzgnRph — Always On (@werealwayson) June 24, 2024

Thanks, internet for such a choice selection—and we didn’t even need to scan a QR code to see it! Who would you add to the list?

