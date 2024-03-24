‘What are you doing?’: This ‘White Lotus’ soundbite is a little bit sus

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

If you’ve ever texted someone you shouldn’t have, or acted in an otherwise shady way, this is the perfect trend for you.

The sound

“What are you doing?” a female voice asks, dripping with suspicion.

“Texting,” the second voice replies, just a few seconds too quickly.

To which the first voice asks: “Texting who?”

“My sister,” the second voice replies. But if we’re being honest, the response isn’t that convincing. Narrowed eyes and suspicious glances are at the heart of this TikTok sound.

TikTokers are using to recreate some of their more sneaky moments, from texting that person who should be blocked, to having to Google an answer to a question about the job you’ve been doing for years.

Where’s it from?

This sound comes from the first season of The White Lotus, which was released in 2021. In this clip, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) is suspicious about who her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady) is texting. It’s pretty self-explanatory, to be honest.

Sound off

The sound initially went viral in summer 2023, with Kylie Jenner and Stormi even getting involved, but as Sydney Sweeney becomes the nation’s sweetheart, with the success of Anyone But You and her recent SNL appearance, the trend is having a second moment in the sun.

Most recently, WWE’s Tiffany Stratton poked fun at the trend.