Fans are trying to figure out how Taylor Swift can make it to the 2024 Super Bowl, despite touring in Japan during that time

It was a big weekend for fans of football and Taylor Swift.

ICYMI, the Kansas City Swifts (CHIEFS, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS—SORRY, WE WENT OVER THIS) punched their ticket to the 2024 Super Bowl this past Sunday when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship. This marks the team’s fourth AFC Championship win in five years.

Naturally, Taylor was on-hand to celebrate with her long-time boyfriend, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. In fact, Taylor has been present for many of Travis’s games this season, but the biggest game is still to come—and fans are already in a tizzy trying to figure out if (and more importantly, how) the singing superstar will be able to attend the 2024 Super Bowl.

You see, Taylor’s mega-successful Eras Tour is finally going back on the road starting next week, with her 2024 tour dates in Japan beginning Wednesday, February 7 and lasting through Saturday, February 10—but the 2024 Super Bowl is taking place that very Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas.

Swifties are already trying to figure how Taylor will be able to make it back to the states in time, given that a standard flight from Japan to Las Vegas can take anywhere from 12 hours at the shortest to 16+ hours at the longest, not factoring in the 17 hour time zone difference between Japan and Las Vegas.

As you can imagine, this mass hysteria has resulted in some A+ memes and videos being shared and X and TikTok:

Can Taylor Swift make the Super Bowl from her Tokyo concert? A West Wing episode from 2001 already answered this: pic.twitter.com/6LBQMSrCVw — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) January 29, 2024

taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this up — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) January 29, 2024

Taylor leaving her show in Japan to get to the super bowl in Vegas pic.twitter.com/YtM3G593hZ — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 28, 2024

taylor going from eras tour japan to the super bowl pic.twitter.com/phXMam6qDe — izzy (@spidermannwh) January 28, 2024

“not now sweetie, taylor swift is at a football game and her hair is curly” pic.twitter.com/NLaQyNQdoc — ✨holly⸆⸉ 𓆙 (@hollyhollssss) January 28, 2024

taylor on the last tokyo show: do you guys have 10 minutes to spare? i personally do not — jo (@my_old_scarf) January 29, 2024

“how about that one huh”

“what’s up sweetie”

“i’ve never seen you like that”

“that was insane i can’t believe it”

“i love you”



*WHEELS SCREECHING CAR CRASHHHH*

pic.twitter.com/keUrBQrlpc — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 29, 2024

“i don’t want a taylor swift super bowl”



she’s been turning them down every year since 2015, i promise you she don’t wanna go either — Alex (@alexxmalloy) January 28, 2024

Though, it does appear a few brave souls have already done all of the math for us:

https://www.tiktok.com/@kylephilippi/video/7329296409889606958?lang=en

Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time).



The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2024

Only time will tell if we see Taylor at the 2024 Super Bowl, but as lovers of chaos—you better believe we’ll be tuning in.