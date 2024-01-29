Fans are trying to figure out how Taylor Swift can make it to the 2024 Super Bowl, despite touring in Japan during that time

It was a big weekend for fans of football and Taylor Swift.
ICYMI, the Kansas City Swifts (CHIEFS, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS—SORRY, WE WENT OVER THIS) punched their ticket to the 2024 Super Bowl this past Sunday when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship. This marks the team’s fourth AFC Championship win in five years.
Naturally, Taylor was on-hand to celebrate with her long-time boyfriend, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. In fact, Taylor has been present for many of Travis’s games this season, but the biggest game is still to come—and fans are already in a tizzy trying to figure out if (and more importantly, how) the singing superstar will be able to attend the 2024 Super Bowl.
You see, Taylor’s mega-successful Eras Tour is finally going back on the road starting next week, with her 2024 tour dates in Japan beginning Wednesday, February 7 and lasting through Saturday, February 10—but the 2024 Super Bowl is taking place that very Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas.
Swifties are already trying to figure how Taylor will be able to make it back to the states in time, given that a standard flight from Japan to Las Vegas can take anywhere from 12 hours at the shortest to 16+ hours at the longest, not factoring in the 17 hour time zone difference between Japan and Las Vegas.
As you can imagine, this mass hysteria has resulted in some A+ memes and videos being shared and X and TikTok:
Though, it does appear a few brave souls have already done all of the math for us:
Only time will tell if we see Taylor at the 2024 Super Bowl, but as lovers of chaos—you better believe we’ll be tuning in.