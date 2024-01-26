There’s no escaping Stanley cups, so here are the best memes about the drinkware craze

In case you’ve been locked inside an old Hydroflask somewhere and aren’t hip to the newest reusable drinkware trend, Stanley cups are taking over the internet. (And no, I’m not referring to the hockey prize—which is 100% what I foolishly thought people were excited about when I first saw it trending on X).

Recognizable for their large size, handled design, and unique array of colors, these stylish insulated cups have been in the news for what feels like all of late 2023, but have been causing quite a stir in the new year.

The latest news story around the cups came this month when the Stanley brand announced a limited edition line of bright pink cups for Valentine’s Day—aptly named “Galentine’s Day Quenchers”—to be sold in a partnership with Starbucks.

The 111 year old Stanley brand is making a resurgence with the exclusive Galentine’s Collection and Stanley x Starbucks collaboration, only available at Target. The stainless steel insulated tumblers come in Target Red, Cosmo Pink and Winter Pink. pic.twitter.com/TibI4gdqlJ — Victoria Williams (@VWilliams_TV) January 5, 2024

Many of those seeking these special edition cups are collectors who already own multiple Stanley cups. In fact, a quick search on TikTok reveals there are countless videos of people proudly sharing their vast collections.

However, these videos have caused many to point out the conflicting ideology that these reusable cups are meant to aid with reducing waste and are, by name, reusable—thus making the act of one person owning multiple cups defeating that purpose.



Anyway, with all of this in mind, the cups have naturally become a source of meme fodder from TikTok to X, so here are just a few of the best:

My man bought me a Stanley cup! He so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/645FomMP7w — 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐘☆𝐍 (@blackhautte) January 4, 2024

these were my Stanley cup pic.twitter.com/IFH64XxHSz — rowan ☆ (@myhonestfface) January 13, 2024

im learning the stanley tumbler is a sippy cup for adults https://t.co/zp2r39NraO — mia (@boygrrI) January 5, 2024

Ordered the 200$ Stanley cup on ebay and this is what I got pic.twitter.com/at7V9YALXs — chadchad (@thechadx2) January 22, 2024

Stanley cups are a powerful symbol you do not live anywhere remotely walkable https://t.co/RdKWwp4AhL — Legendary demi-hottie Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) January 5, 2024

This Stanley cup craze might be the worst we’ve had in centuries. At least when people would camp outside to watch twilight movies they were about to witness history. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) January 4, 2024