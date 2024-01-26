stanley cup meme: Stanley cups floating over abstract background

There’s no escaping Stanley cups, so here are the best memes about the drinkware craze

Stanley cups have had people thirsting for a while now, but the memes are easily the best part.

Posted on Jan 26, 2024

In case you’ve been locked inside an old Hydroflask somewhere and aren’t hip to the newest reusable drinkware trend, Stanley cups are taking over the internet. (And no, I’m not referring to the hockey prize—which is 100% what I foolishly thought people were excited about when I first saw it trending on X).

Recognizable for their large size, handled design, and unique array of colors, these stylish insulated cups have been in the news for what feels like all of late 2023, but have been causing quite a stir in the new year.

The latest news story around the cups came this month when the Stanley brand announced a limited edition line of bright pink cups for Valentine’s Day—aptly named “Galentine’s Day Quenchers”—to be sold in a partnership with Starbucks. 

This launch was absolutely absurd, resulting in chaotic crowds reminiscent of the old pre-online shopping Black Friday days, with people lining up as early as 4 a.m. in an attempt to get their hands on the exclusive merch.

Many Targets even started implementing a lottery-style ticket system in an attempt to make the distribution more fair. However, the mayhem was still so bad that Starbucks announced they will not be restocking the cups after revealing the cups from the first release were being resold online for up to $200.

Many of those seeking these special edition cups are collectors who already own multiple Stanley cups. In fact, a quick search on TikTok reveals there are countless videos of people proudly sharing their vast collections.

However, these videos have caused many to point out the conflicting ideology that these reusable cups are meant to aid with reducing waste and are, by name, reusable—thus making the act of one person owning multiple cups defeating that purpose.

Anyway, with all of this in mind, the cups have naturally become a source of meme fodder from TikTok to X, so here are just a few of the best:

*First Published: Jan 26, 2024, 5:18 pm CST

