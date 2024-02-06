‘The seats are already rock hard’: Southwest Airlines announces new seats and updated interiors—it backfires

Air travel has been in the news quite a bit recently, what with everything going on with the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

For those not caught up, basically the act of air travel—a feat which is still an absolute technical marvel despite being downplayed as commonplace nowadays—has become stressful enough as it is without airlines continuing to upcharge travelers for slowly declining quality and anxiety-inducing experiences.

However, it appears Southwest Airlines has instead decided to double down.

On Feb. 2, 2024, the airline shared an official announcement and TikTok video detailing their new interiors, which showcased an updated, modernized design including “a redesigned cabin, new seats, and a uniform refresh.”

Of the changes, the Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Tony Roach, said in an official statement: “Southwest flies above our competition with industry-leading flexibility and our legendary Hospitality. Our redesigned cabin interior significantly enhances our inflight Customer experience and will complement the amazing service that our Crews provide.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@southwestair/video/7331066168440081706

But the reveal appeared to have the opposite effect as intended, with unhappy travelers taking to the comment sections of their announcement, X, and TikTok to let the airline know that—rather than being impressed by the new design—they will now instead be booking with other airlines in the future thanks to this change.

Southwest Airlines have revealed their new seats: pic.twitter.com/iFRiALdv1A — Adam Bauer (@BauerPauerHauer) February 6, 2024

New southwest airlines seats looking hard as hell 💀 — KnxyFreshy (@homoknxyfreshy) February 6, 2024

New Southwest seats



How thin can they go?



We’re going to find out pic.twitter.com/Hqus26ctvy — The Mind Scourge (@TheMindScourge) February 5, 2024

that southwest upgrade reveal was so silly. the seats are already rock hard and now they’re thinner + look even less comfortable — Toni Childs (@BabyRu_Bombata_) February 4, 2024

For one, many viewers were quick to point out not only how much smaller the seats looked in general, but specifically how much thinner the already thin seats appeared in the TikTok video they shared:

The seats in question, which were noted in the press release as having been designed by RECARO, a brand known for designing seats in the realms of racing and gaming, were said to “include a multi-adjustable headrest cushion for enhanced head and neck support, an intuitively designed seat for ultimate comfort while maximizing seat width and overall support.”

This backlash has also led users on X to remind others of the monopoly airlines hold over our choices for long-distance travel in the United States, given that travelers have few other choices than these airlines for traveling long distances:

Southwest is rolling out new paper-thin seats, and Americans just have to deal with it because the domestic airline has lobbied against high-speed rail so successfully that we have no other options. pic.twitter.com/RfbUNs01fj — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) February 5, 2024

Whether Southwest’s new seats are actually comfortable or not will have to wait until these new designs are officially unveiled in 2025—so, until then, enjoy the plush(ish?) cushioning currently available!