Alaska Airlines report that ‘many’ of their Boeing planes were found to have ‘loose bolts’ has memes flying online

As someone who is genuinely horrified of airplanes, flying through the air in a metal tube at an impossibly high altitude and speed is terrifying enough without worrying about whether or not someone has tightened all of the bolts on your plane before it leaves the ground.

However, it appears Boeing has not received this memo.

The CEO of Alaska Airlines says inspections of the carrier’s Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the wake of a near-disaster this month revealed that “many” of the aircraft were found to have loose bolts.



“I’m more than frustrated and disappointed,” he said. https://t.co/xrMeAMtIzK — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2024 That’s right: according to an exclusive interview with NBC News, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci revealed that inspections have found “many” of the airlines fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes were found to have “loose bolts.”



This comes in the wake of a nightmare incident that occurred with the airline on Jan. 5, wherein a panel blew out of one such aircraft mid-flight, shocking the passengers on board and leading many to post about the frightening ordeal on TikTok and X:

It was later reported that a “defective door plug” caused the blowout and emergency landing when it “fell off during the flight’s ascent.”

Of the revelation regarding the “many loose bolts,” Minicucci stated, “I’m more than frustrated and disappointed. I am angry. This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our guests and happened to our people. And my demand on Boeing is what are they going to do to improve their quality programs in-house.”

This has also led Alaska Airlines to ground their fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for the time being, which meant thousands of travelers saw their flights unexpectedly canceled due to the sudden shortage of aircrafts available—though I’d have to imagine they prefer that to the alternative of FLYING ON A PLANE THAT MIGHT HAVE “LOOSE BOLTS.”

Anyway, the “loose bolts” quote made the rounds on X because of course it did, and people were quick to joke about the absurdity of it all:

Whew, call me a Boeing 737 cause I’m barely holding it together — Amy A (@lolennui) January 24, 2024

Alaska Airlines Changes ‘Proudly All Boeing’ Signs on Planes to ‘Oops! All Boeings’: https://t.co/EeRzIC3pac pic.twitter.com/3PtZCIX9Bo — The Needling (@TheNeedling) January 19, 2024

*alanis voice* a boeing plane, without any bolts https://t.co/zmE0aKwyV3 — paige (@BonerWizard) January 24, 2024

I will never sit unbuckled on an airplane ever again ✈️ — Lior (Lee-or) (@liorsela) January 23, 2024

Boeing when asked how to put a plane together https://t.co/UbBjdwSHjf pic.twitter.com/bTcErfV5Ou — Matt 🌴🐊🍕 (@mattsgoodtweets) January 22, 2024

I finally relate to a Boeing 737 max 9 — brandon (listen to dead inside the band) (@Bdurdens) January 24, 2024

boeing when people beg them to make a plane that stays in the sky pic.twitter.com/v4LGJfUzel — huffy (@sulkingtime) January 17, 2024

Boeing isn't a plane manufacturing company anymore it's just three private equity guys in a trenchcoat. — Jerrick White (@BostonJerry) January 24, 2024

Is many like two or — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) January 24, 2024

Meme magic grounded every Boeing plane in just a couple weeks. — Thedeé (@Crackromonium) January 24, 2024

A memo reported by Reuters has revealed that as of last week, Boeing is pressing supplies to further examine and fix these issues—but, in the meantime:

People who clap when the plane lands, I owe you an apology… https://t.co/wO1al44NQR — Tristan (@AyoTristan) January 24, 2024