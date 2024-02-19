Rachel Zegler was seated next to Jennifer Aniston at the People’s Choice Awards—here’s why it’s a deeply meta moment

The 49th Annual People’s Choice Awards aired this weekend, and all kinds of stars showed up and showed out to celebrate the people and their various pop culture-related choices.

One such star was Rachel Zegler, who took home the award for Action Movie Star of the Year for her role as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Rachel Zegler wins The Action Movie award at the 2024 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/lmps8fQrhg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2024

Another star in attendance was Jennifer Aniston, who presented the Icon Award to her close friend and co-star, Adam Sandler, before taking home an award herself for TV Drama Star for her role as Alex Levy on The Morning Show.

Jennifer Aniston wins the Drama TV Star award at the 2024 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ry6WvgKynC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2024

And—in an interesting moment of meta seating arrangements—Rachel and Jennifer were seated side-by-side at the same table for the entire length of the ceremony.

And why, you ask, is this fact in any way, shape, or form “meta?”

Well you see, my dear reader, Rachel is—quite literally—named after Jennifer Aniston’s beloved character Rachel Green from Friends, a factoid she recently shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during her press tour for the aforementioned Hunger Games prequel:

When directly asked about the naming rumor by Jimmy, Rachel confirmed it, saying, “I was named after Rachel Green from Friends. That is real. That is a real fact, and nobody ever believes me because they think that there’s no way that I’m young enough to be named after [a character from Friends], but I am!”

She goes on to explain that her mother simply “loved the way [the name] sounded on Friends for Jennifer Aniston” and even joked that, if “Rachel” hadn’t panned out, she “could’ve been been named ‘Ross,’ who knows!”

Naturally, fans of both actors were quick to point out the delightful moment, hoping that Rachel’s mom is getting a kick out of the seating arrangement:

Rachel Zegler sitting next to Jennifer Aniston, whose Friends character she was named for, rocking out to Lenny Kravitz aka Cinna is some intense 6 degrees of separation (a movie starring Donald Sutherland) pic.twitter.com/z8dm8NV2ah — PanemPropaganda.com (@panempropaganda) February 19, 2024

Rachel Zegler sitting right next to Jennifer Aniston. Do you think she told her about this? #pcas pic.twitter.com/jSAYySvMsw — Mike (@michaelcollado) February 19, 2024

Rachel Zegler sitting next to Jennifer Aniston is so iconic because Rachel was named after Jennifer Aniston’s character on Friends, Rachel Green ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tP7Hzm13qU — kat (@districtshields) February 19, 2024

So, there you have it. But still, I’m going to need to see some sort of official reaction from Rachel’s mom because I love a full-circle moment.