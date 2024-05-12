‘I thought this was a new drink’: Starbucks customer asks for extra caramel sauce, gets more than she bargained for

Let’s admit ordering your favorite coffee drink is the most precise and tedious demand for any barista and shows how particular customers are when ordering their drinks.

In a viral sensation sweeping across TikTok, a video has garnered millions of views after capturing the moment a Starbucks barista seemingly botched a customer’s order, sparking both outrage and amusement among viewers.

TikToker Nicole @nicoleebreezyy vented to her followers how a local Starbucks messed up her drink by pouring more than “extra caramel syrup.”

“Starbucks count y’all motherf**king days,” Nicole rants. “I said extra caramel, bi**h, not the mother f**king bottle, hoe.”

She shows a bright orange, slushy-like drink to the camera.

The TikTok video has grossed over 2.8 million views and 499,000 likes as of Sunday.

Starbucks’ multiple fails

There have been countless times when Starbucks customers have shared viral moments of their favorite drinks tainted by the simple but costly mistakes of baristas.

From regularly being out of ingredients and giving caffeinated drinks to children, to burning espresso and getting revenge on rude customers, Starbucks is commonly dragged online for its customer fails.

As the dust settles on this viral sensation, one thing remains clear: In the age of social media, even the simplest of mishaps can capture the internet’s attention and spark a global conversation.

Some viewers commented that Nicole should have never gone to Starbucks, referring to the nationwide demand of customers to boycott Starbucks after its alleged comments on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

“Well your first mistake was going to Starbucks, their coffee is nasty,” remarked one viewer.

“Who’s even still buying Starbucks?!,” commented another viewer while displaying a Palestinian flag.

The decline in sales and staff due to the protest has caused many loyal customers to look to alternative coffee shops to purchase their morning pick-me-ups.

“Despite Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) distancing itself from the Israel-Hamas war and negating any donations to the Israeli government or military, it has faced extensive boycotts that have continued for months and taken their toll on the coffeehouse giant,” wrote Finbold.

The article reported its revenue of $8.5 billion, “a 4% decrease in comparable sales, and lowered guidance, shares plummeted to a four-year low on May 7 to trade at $72.50.”

A questionable beverage

Other viewers thought the coffee giant premiered a new summertime drink, mistaking the drink as a “mango or orange slush” due to its appearance.

“I was was like what new flavor this is,” asked one viewer.

“I was like when Starbucks started selling mango smoothies,” commented another.

Customers receiving more than what they bargained for is a common recurring theme amongst viral TikTok videos, especially at popular fast food restaurants. One Raising Cane’s customer learned this the hard way after asking for extra Cane’s sauce. Chipotle is notorious for this practice too, as multiple customers have found out.

In a video response, Nicolee (@nicoleebreezyy) shared that she indeed is going back to Starbucks tomorrow to order her routine coffee drink, and will not allow this incident to ruin her experience of the coffee franchise.

The Daily Dot reached out to @nicoleebreezyy via TikTok comment and Starbucks press department via email.

