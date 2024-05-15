Here’s how to get Minecraft’s new TikTok cape

Perhaps you’ve heard it in the streets. Maybe you’ve heard word spread around your office. Perhaps a long-out-of-contact relative has texted you with the news. Either way, you’ve undoubtedly learned that Minecraft has a new TikTok cape, rendered in the same faux-3D design the game is known for.

#Minecraft TikTok Cape & the Elytra!

It will be dropped in TikTok as a giveaway code from May 15th to May 31st. You can redeem and wear it in Minecraft Bedrock Edition! pic.twitter.com/IPuAYP6NoI — Rainvay_ZCYF (@ZouChenyunfei) May 14, 2024

To celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary, Mojang has added a TikTok cape (along with a Twitch and generic creeper face cape) to the game.

The Minecraft TikTok cape will be available starting May 18th (Saturday) pic.twitter.com/ngaFGNBrR1 — Scott (ECKOSOLDIER) (@eckoxsoldier) May 15, 2024

Word around the capes has been hush-hush, but thanks to a few enterprising internet go-getters, the map to set out on your cape quest has been forged. Edna Mode be damned!

How to get the Minecraft TikTok cape

First Step: Set Up a TikTok account. Easy enough. If you don’t already have one. You can do that here.

Second Step: Watch live Minecraft TikToks from a to-be-determined list of creators for clues. You must engage with the live chat though, to prove you’re not a bot. (Bots don’t wear capes.) Eventually, this will unlock a 5×5 code, which will unlock the cape.

As u/JammyBails states, this campaign will be similar to the ones for Froggy Onesie and Cherry Blossom hat:

Comment

byu/AMinecraftPerson from discussion

inMinecraft

Third Step: Use the code at the Minecraft website’s redeem page to unlock the cape you so desire, which will then be added to the Bedrock Character Creator. Boom, now you can start crafting mines in style!

So there you have it. Godspeed, cape seekers!

