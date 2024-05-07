Martha Stewart responds to a woman on TikTok who has collected almost every edition of ‘Martha Stewart Living’

We all have our collections—stamps, paper clips, fake passports (I’ve said too much), but for influencer Isabelle Heikens, her latest bout of collecting has garnered some high-status attention.

On April 22, Heikens took to TikTok to report that she had recently acquired a collection of 180 issues of Martha Stewart Living Magazine from Facebook Marketplace. That’s enough to fill 75 dentist waiting rooms!

“I have been looking for someone selling off a big collection for years, so I was ecstatic when I found this,” says Heikens.

However, after organizing the collection, Heinkens made some fascinating discoveries. First off, the collection contained the first-ever issue of Martha Stewart Living, a Winter Preview from 1990 (featuring a young Ina Garten, no less).

More staggeringly, after tallying up every issue, Heikens learned she was only missing six issues between 1990 and the early 2000s.

While owning 180 issues of Martha Stewart Living is its own reward, Heikens’ quest got even more thrilling when the collection was acknowledged by the Living legend herself.

Stewart commented on the original TikTok post, “This is a very Good Thing,” referencing her longtime slogan.

Not only that, Martha Stewart reposted Heikens’ story on her own Instagram account, even stating that she was “looking for the missing issues.”

Naturally, Heikens took to her TikTok to react to this stunning development:

“That is me on THE Martha Stewart’s Instagram account” beams Heikens, who then reveals that Stewart proceeded to follow her on TikTok.

Since Martha only follows a very select 31 accounts, this is rare company. (See? You never know what wonders will come from hoarding, Mom!)

And if you’re one of the people out there who held on to the missing editions Heikens is looking for, please do reach out to her via TikTok to help complete her collection.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.