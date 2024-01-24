‘I’d pay so much to watch the original version’: Woman finds Lily-Rose Depp outfits from scrapped version of ‘The Idol’ at thrift store

When The Idol debuted last summer, the reception was not quite what director Sam Levinson predicted at Cannes. Lily-Rose Depp’s portrayal of Jocelyn, a traumatized pop singer, had moments of cohesion. But the Weeknd‘s performance was largely panned, and the show was canceled after one season.

However, another version of The Idol preceded Levinson’s. Up until April 2022, director and actor Amy Seimetz helmed the series. As Rolling Stone reported last year, Seimetz left The Idol after 80 percent of it had been shot, and the Levinson-led Idol was reworked to have more of a male perspective.

Shortly after the series concluded, images from Seimetz’s version started circulating. The photos hinted at a storyline that actually looked at Jocelyn’s childhood and rise as a pop star. A petition was created to release the Seimetz cut.

#TheIdol staff shared what appears to be scrapped set of the original version of the show, directed by Amy Seimetz, referencing Lily-Rose Depp’s character, Jocelyn’s, past as a child star. pic.twitter.com/V8HkqinkH7 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 4, 2023

This week, a TikToker named Vanessa (@vanessaleen), who often posts about thrifting finds, happened upon a box of clothing and accessories allegedly from Seimetz’s Idol.

“I went to this random thrift store today,” she says in the video, which has more than 200,000 views, “and found boxes from The Idol.”

The boxes are apparently labeled with what’s inside: “Jocelyn memorabilia,” “Jocelyn clothes phase 1,” “Jocelyn’s closet.” There are manufactured Jocelyn CDs, shirts, and bags. One box says “set decoration inventory.”

“im still so sad that we’re never going to see this come to light,” said one commenter.

“WHERE IS THIS,” asked Trisha Paytas, who went all in on season 1.

This seems like an L.A.-based thrift store, but we reached out to Vanessa for comment.