‘Wake up in the morning like…’: Kesha changed her ‘P Diddy’ lyrics during a surprise Coachella performance of ‘Tik Tok’

In case you somehow missed it, Coachella 2024 is officially underway, with the famous festival’s first weekend already in the books.

There were countless celebrity sightings, great (and messy) performances, and—as with any Coachella—plenty of surprise guest performances joining the headlines onstage. In one such case was Kesha, who joined rising star Reneé Rapp onstage during her set, wherein the two sang Kesha’s 2010 smash hit “Tik Tok.”

However, this performance isn’t just making headlines for the surprise of it all, but for Kesha’s decision to change the very first lyrics that open the song. For those who aren’t familiar with the tune (which…I’m sorry), the pop classic opens with the line “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy.” However, once Reneé announced Kesha’s presence and welcomed her onto the stage, the singer began the song by singing, “Wake up in the morning like ‘F*** P Diddy!”

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCÉ AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

The artist even went so far as to double-down on the lyric change, tweeting the line out to her three million followers after the performance:

WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE FUCK P DIDDY — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 15, 2024

Over the last few months, Sean “P Diddy” Combs has been under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct accusations which have resulted in five lawsuits. As part of said investigation into these accusations, authorities also conducted a search of two of the artist’s homes this past March.

Fans believe Kesha’s lyric change is a direct reference to these allegations, as Kesha famously and publically settled out of court in 2023 after a legal battle while trying to separate from her own former producer, Dr. Luke, whom Kesha accused of sexual and emotional abuse while the two worked together in the early 2010s.

Naturally, fans of the artist were quick to react to the lyric change, taking to X to share their thoughts:

Oh Kesha, we are ready for your comeback! — Ḱ@яεη 🏁 (@britneyxcyrus) April 15, 2024

Am I a Kesha fan?? FUCK P DIDDY! pic.twitter.com/isvg7Cc6gG — maxx HAS A BEYONCÉ AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

Kesha being back is exactly what 2024 needed! — Daddy ☦ (@ochethaking) April 15, 2024

First of all, that’s Ke$ha not Kesha

Second of all, that’s Mother https://t.co/1JSL0WIFKS — Gleeok Stan Account (@csmith03) April 15, 2024

DRAG HIM MOTHER — Chris 🩷✨ (@PopMusicChris) April 15, 2024

So, there you have it! Coachella will continue for its second weekend from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 22 with more surprises pretty much guaranteed to be in store.

