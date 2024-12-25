A Reddit user’s dad wrote and shared a script for a Grinch 2 movie that has people across social media losing their minds. The full title of the script, available for all to read on SCRIBD, is Grinch II: The Way I See It. It includes original drawings in colored pencil, with the title page reading “By Uncle Bob.”

What started as a comment on an inquiring Reddit post spread to Twitter, where it became a viral sensation in less than two days. If this isn’t a Christmas miracle, we don’t know what is.

The Grinch 2 script Reddit reveal

On the Friday before Christmas, responding to a post on r/theadamfriedlandshow asking about ridiculous things people’s dads have done, Reddit user GirthIgnorer gave the greatest answer of all.

“Wrote an entire grinch 2 script,” they wrote. “Like a sequel to Jim Carey’s grinch movie specifically. Took him like 8 months and it’s all stolen jokes, reads like a unabomber manifesto. Every Christmas he gets drunk and rants about how we never took it seriously and that’s why the project never went anywhere.”

Until now. If the responses on both Reddit and Twitter are any indication, Uncle Bob should be getting an offer soon.

The plot of Grinch 2: The Way I See It

According to the introductory narration, the premise of Grinch 2 revolves around a growing relationship between the Grinch and Martha May Whovier as she attempts to teach the former outcast how to better fit in with the Whos. This attracts the ire of Mayor Augustus May Who, who played the antagonist in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

In the opening scene, the Grinch and Whovier are on a date at a restaurant, and the latter tries to teach the former some table manners. When asked if he wants his steak rare, medium, or well done, Uncle Bob writes a joke demonstrating the Grinch’s lack of experience with being normal in public.

“Of course I want it done well,” the Grinch says, “if I wanted it done lousy then I wouldn’t pay these outrageous prices at a restaurant, now, would I?”

These kinds of gags and fart jokes make up the bulk of the script’s humor. By page 16, the Grinch and Whovier are getting married. Uncle Bob makes an appearance later in the film, and he reveals the Grinch’s real name as Ethan. The entire script is 91 pages long.

The internet demands a Grinch 2

As weird and terrible as the script is—to the point that some suspect AI is involved—both Reddit and Twitter users are ready for a Grinch 2 film, preferably by Christmas 2025. A scan by AI detector GPTZero of the script’s first page came back at 99 percent likely to be written by a human.

On Reddit, GirthIgnorer’s comment gained nearly 1,000 responses. The Grinch 2 idea gained even more traction on Twitter, where user @okimstillhungry shared the Redditor’s story and fielded over 16.2 million views.

“This was making me laugh and then today the guy posted the actual script and I’ve been reading through it and weeping,” said Hispanic Shaun King.

One user who claims to have been in the industry says they think the script has potential, regardless of quality.

“I used to work in film/TV, and I think this script should be made into a film based solely on this Reddit situation/interaction alone,” wrote @alpha5tate. “Will it be awful? Sure, but that’s the point. Crowdsource funding, assemble a team, and keep this draft as the (locked) shooting script without making one, single edit.”

Jim Carrey said he would do another Grinch film

In what is either a stunning coincidence or an incredible conspiracy, Jim Carrey, star of the film Grinch 2 is following, said less than two weeks ago that he would be up for a sequel. In an interview with ComicBook, he named the green guy as a character he would play again as long as he didn’t have to spend so many hours in makeup this time.

“Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch,” he said. “The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process. The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’”

“And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/GirthIgnorer for comment via Reddit.

