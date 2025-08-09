Everybody judges sometimes, and one Redditor asked for examples of secret and socially unacceptable judgments from fellow judgers. Thousands of people jumped in to expose themselves for being judgmental, because they just can’t help themselves.

“What’s something you secretly judge people for, even though you know you shouldn’t?” the Reddit post asked.

Humans are social animals, and that means we’re primed to judge people before we can really think about it. This is a protective instinct that helps us determine who is and isn’t safe to hang around.

Other times, our snap judgments can be fueled by “feeling hurt, angry, ashamed, or a combination of many emotions,” according to Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW. This doesn’t make us bad people unless we refuse the chance to develop emotional awareness around the issue.

Figuring out what we judge other people for can be a good first step. Enter today’s viral Reddit thread.

I weeded out all the things you absolutely should judge people for, like being rude to service workers or inconsiderate in general. What’s left are mere bad habits, quirks, personal preferences, mistakes, or even belief systems.

Some of these 17 Redditors have prejudices to address.

1. Lip smacking

“I was therapist shopping and found the perfectly qualified person I thought would be a good fit, until I found a snippet of a podcast they were on and found out she smacks her lips at the end of every sentence. Instantly no.” —u/clean_sho3

2. How someone types

“People Who Type Like This Where They Capitalize Every Word.” —u/NeatMom

3. Unusual font usage

“When they text with those weird fonts that you can barely read. Specifically on TikTok. Got into an argument with someone on there and couldn’t even take them seriously because everything was typed out like thi,s but in the bold font.” —u/girlafraidofchange

4. Disney adulting

“Being an adult & making Disney your whole personality.” —u/Connect-Warthog-5394

5. Dirty arms

“I do blood draws at work occasionally, and when I use the alcohol wipe to wipe the arm crease and the wipe turns brown from dirt/grime, I’m judging.” —u/bussyitis

6. Spelling mistakes

“If I notice a misspelling on a store’s website, I’m done and immediately look elsewhere. If they can’t be bothered to do basic proofreading, I won’t spend my money there.” —u/Juicy-Lemon

7. Speaking differences

“How someone speaks can be a decent indication of their education level, but it’s not always fair to judge someone on that bc it could’ve been out of their control.” —u/strangelyahuman

8. Talking with your mouth full

“Talking and eating with their mouth open. Seriously, who wants to see mashed corn flying everywhere, getting dangerously close to your plate?” —u/Golden_Wizard

9. Talk-to-text carelessness

“Not proofreading when they talk to text.”

“Why the hell should I spend more time deciphering your bullsh*t than you spent babbling it into your phone?” —u/TiffanyTwisted11

10. Overwhelming scents

“If they marinade themselves with body spray or perfume.” —u/NeutralTarget

11. Shopping cart contents

“The person in front of me in the checkout line based on what they’re buying.” —u/CatHairSpaghetti

12. Too many kids

“People who complain about how hard it is being a parent and how they have no money and then have more kids.” —u/VoyeuristicTendensee

13. Religion

“Hot take, but if I find out you’re religious, I’m judging a bit. As someone who was raised religiously and is no longer, I just find the whole thing delusional to a certain degree.” —u/suchafart

14. Arbitrary destination weddings

“I’m gonna get so much abuse for this, but destination weddings when the couple has nothing to do with that destination. You know, getting married in Italy/ Santorini, etc. I always feel those weddings become more about the trip and the destination than the actual couple getting married. Then I wonder how long that marriage will last.” —u/Questionofloyalty

15. Not liking music

“When someone says ‘I’m not really into music,’ like damn, what do you feel things to? The sound of your own ego echoing?” —u/MurkyPotato3434

16. Adults ordering chicken fingers

“Picky eaters. I know not everyone has to have a super expensive palette when it comes to trying new things, but if you are a person that goes to a nice restaurant and orders chicken fingers or other things that come off of a kids’ menu, then I just have no time for you.” —u/libroian

17. Young parents

“Having kids in their twenties. Bro, your brain hasn’t fully developed yet. Why are you popping babies?” —u/whatisfetch

